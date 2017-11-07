Kailyn Lowry BLASTS Ex-Husband Javi Marroquin In An Explosive Fight CAUGHT On Camera

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Javi Marroquin has had enough!

In a sneak peek clip for Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, the Teen Mom 2 dad and his now ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, had an explosive argument that made him walk out of the home.

“You don’t have to take me for child support you are just doing it because you can, not because you need it,” Kail is heard screaming at her ex-husband and second baby daddy. He replied, “I can take you for a lot of stuff that I am choosing not to.”

“I think you are a b***h boy,” she yelled at him. After that, Javi walked out.

Watch the clip above! Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs Friday nights at 9pm ET only on WE TV.