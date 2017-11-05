Watch Kanye West Perform On Stage For 1st Time In A Year

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kanye West is back!

The “Famous” singer made his long-awaited return to the stage when he surprised a Chicago crowd at Kid Cudi’s concert on Saturday night with his first onstage performance in nearly a year!

Ye shocked fans when he walked out and performed “Father Stretch my Hands Pt 1″ with Cudi in the middle of his Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’ concert.

Mr. West has not been on stage since he canceled his Saint Pablo Tour last November.

As OK! readers’ know, Kanye suffered a mental breakdown that not only led him to call off his tour but also step out of the spotlight for the past year.

To see his performance, click the video above!

Kanye has reportedly been working on a new album, which could mean his comeback performance was really just a dry run for his big return.

Do you think Kanye’s return to the stage means new music is on the way? Sound off in the comments!