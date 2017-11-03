Kim Kardashian Reveals She Was CHEATED On — And On Her Birthday!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to drama-filled relationships, and during last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, the E! star got brutally honest about one her lowest points with guest host Jennifer Lawrence.

“Have you ever been cheated on?” Jen asked Kim.

“Yes,” Kim replied.

Jen then wanted the details of how Kim found out about her lying man’s bad behavior. Kim credited her “hacking skills” with helping her uncover the truth.

“I got into the voicemail thing, and it was on my birthday,” Kim explained. “I was at dinner with all of my best friends, put it on speaker, bored, wondering where my boyfriend was.”

Kim said that once the voicemails began playing, she learned her boyfriend “was flying out of town to meet another girl on my birthday and lied to me that he was in a different city.”

“Oh my god, that’s like a Taylor Swift song!” Jen gasped, before adding, “Did you marry him?”

Kim laughed off the question, but never gave her a straight answer! As OK! readers know, Kim married Kanye West in 2014, but she was also previously married to both Kris Humphries and Damon Thomas.

Watch the clip above to see Kim recount her cheating story.

Which boyfriend do you think cheated on Kim? Sound off in the comments below!