Is Kim Kardashian The Reason Scott Disick Began Dating Sofia Richie?

Kim Kardashian is giving Scott Disick some tough love on this week’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In a sneak peek clip from Sunday’s episode, Kim, 37, sits down with Scott, 34, to discuss his “Cannes extravaganza,” when he was seen with a different girl almost every day over the summer.

“It just looked like it was some big soap opera going on — it was like, a fun show,” Kim said.

Scott admitted he was “jumping around trying to find happiness and these girls are not fulfilling that. I’m just not happy with anybody.” As OK! readers know, while Scott gallivanted around Cannes with his bevy of beauties, his ex Kourtney Kardashian was showing off her new romance with Younes Bendjima.

“Honestly, I think it’s beyond the girls at this point,” Kim explained to Scott. “I think if you found someone that you were happy with, I think Kourtney would be happy for you. But she sees you out and really drinking and really going through it. Like, she just had concern.”

Scott then confessed he’s afraid the Kardashians will cut him out of their life if Kourtney moves on and marries someone else.

“My true advice would be let’s cross that bridge when we get to it,” Kim replied, assuring him that there’s “no judgment” against him.

Within the past few months, Scott gave up his womanzing ways and got serious with 19-year-old Sofia Richie. Life & Style even reported that Scott has proposed to his much younger girlfriend!

Watch the clip above to see Kim’s advice to Scott! Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9pm ET on E!

Do you think Kim’s advice caused Scott to get serious with Sofia? Do you think Kourtney is happy for Scott now that’s stopped playing the field? Sound off in the comments below!