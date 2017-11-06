HUGE Fights Mark NeNe Leakes' Return To ‘RHOA’ — See The Chaos Here!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NeNe Leakes wasted no time bringing the drama on last night’s season 10 premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta!

During her Bravo return (she left the show for two seasons), NeNe made her presence known at Cynthia Bailey’s 50th birthday party, where she confronted Porsha Williams.

“What’s your problem?” NeNe asked her former pal.

“NeNe, three weeks ago—” Porsha began, before NeNe interrupted her.

“No, if you can’t take it all the way back, I really don’t want to have the conversation, because I don’t understand why you would take it back three weeks and not go all the way back,” NeNe said.

As RHOA fans know, Nene and Porsha had a falling out at the Season 8 reunion when NeNe advised Porsha to stop getting into physical fights with people (like co-star Cynthia) or she “won’t be able to get jobs.”

But during Cynthia’s party, Porsha only wanted to talk to NeNe about her comments to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in May, when she said Porsha should be fired for helping spread lies about co-star Kandi Burress and her husband Todd Tucker.

“You fake as hell. You said on that show you wanted me fired,” Porsha told NeNe.

“I can admit to anything. I’m not going back three weeks. This is not a three-week friendship,” NeNe replied.

“So your thing is to build someone up and then tear them down. And say you want them fired? That’s not it? No? Cause I think that’s very low down,’ Porsha said back.

NeNe wasn’t the only one refusing to keep the peace with Porsha. Kandi couldn’t stand to be in her presence either and quickly ditched her at the party.

“I can’t take Porscha’s fake a** right now,” Kandi told NeNe and Kenya Moore. “I mean, the hug was one thing, but to sit here and chit chat with her a**? No thanks.”

Watch NeNe and Porsha’s fight in the clip above!

Do you think NeNe and Porsha will ever be friends again? Sound off in the comments below!