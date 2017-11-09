Scott Disick Asks Kourtney Kardashian When They’re Getting Married In ‘KUWTK’ Teaser

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

No one can ever say Scott Disick didn’t try his hardest to get Kourtney Kardashian back!

In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode of Keeping Up The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian tries to mediate a conversation between the co-parents, but things take a turn for the weird when Scott attempts to rekindle his romantic relationship with Kourt.

“I feel like you think you can go out and do whatever you want and purposely try to hurt me and still get invited to everything,” Kourtney says to Scott, referencing Khloe’s birthday party, which she purposely didn’t invite Scott to.

“What does that mean though? What do you think that really means? Does that mean that I hate you or that I actually love you and I do things out of spite?” he responds.

“When you are intentionally trying to hurt me and be like, tit for tat, that doesn’t make me be like, ‘Oh, let’s invite Scott to the party and I want to hang out with him,” Kourtney explains.

Scott then admits he doesn’t know how to handle things on his own but would “like to try and be a better person.”

Clearly, triggered by her baby daddy’s “usual” response, Kourtney admits she doesn’t understand why they continue to have these same discussions over and over.

“You already know the things you should be doing in life,” she says. “You don’t need me to tell you them. We’re not going to sit here and go over it again for the hundredth time in 10 years or more. You really don’t know what you should be doing? You’re gonna tell me that? You’re one of the smartest people I’ve met.”

As if waiting for this moment, Scott takes the compliment as a cue to lighten up the room.

“Aww, you want to make out?” he asks, which makes Kourtney bust out laughing.

A shocked Khloe then hops into the convo saying, “Seriously, you guys are so fu*king dysfunctional and I don’t know if this is like something you guys do as foreplay but this is f*king nuts!”

*Cue Scott’s proposal.

“When do you think we’re gonna get married, by the way, like, 40?” he asks.

“You think that when I turn 40 I’m gonna go, ‘Hey I’ve been looking for this drunk guy and he has a bunch of dirty, sh*t stained underwear whores?’” Kourtney responds while laughing hysterically.

To see how the rest of their exchange unfolds, click the video above!