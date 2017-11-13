The First Footage Of The Explosive 'Teen Mom 2' Reunion Is HERE

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

It’s that time!

In a sneak peek at the Teen Mom 2 reunion special airing tonight, all of the moms come together on stage face-to-face!

For Chelsea Houska, she explained on stage, as seen in the video that her body “gets those babies out,” most likely referring to her quick labor with her son, Watson Cole.

For Jenelle Evans, she admitted on stage, “I want my son back.”

As for Kailyn Lowry, she breaks down in tears, despite saying she wasn’t “going to cry!”

The Teen Mom 2 reunion airs tonight at 9pm ET only on MTV!