Bahar Takhtehchian’s Tips for Staying in Shape During the Holidays

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bahar Takhtehchian, a lifestyle expert and the founder of Bahartak.com, shares her tips for surviving the holiday season with your waistline intact.

Eat Healthy Fats

Not all fats are bad for you! In particular, unsaturated fats — found in avocados, almonds, and walnuts — increase satiety, improve insulin metabolism and help your body to absorb vitamins.

Try a New Workout



Crummy weather isn’t an excuse to lounge around the house. When the temperature drops, stay active by trying a new activity, such as indoor cycling or running on the treadmill, both of which will help get your pulse rate up quickly.

Add a Supplement



A dietary supplement can help you achieve weight-loss goals. Zantrex has a range of formulas that the brand says let you not only lose weight, but keep those winter pounds off as well. (Available at Walmart, Amazon and zantrex.com.)