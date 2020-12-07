Country singer Chris Lane and his wife Lauren Bushnell are expecting their first child! Bushnell shared a sweet ultrasound video to announce that she’s pregnant on Instagram on Sunday, December 6.

“A dream,” the 30-year-old Bachelor alum captioned the video. “Except I’m not dreaming. I’m wide awake. Holding your dads hand, watching you dance around in my belly. Listening to your little heart beat. My new favorite sound. A miracle. New life. Our sweet baby. Thank you Jesus! All the glory belongs to You.”

“Hunni when were you gonna tell me you were pregnant?” Lane joked in the comments.

Friends and fans gushed about the happy news in the comment section. “Ah Lauren I’m so excited for you guys!!!” Lauren Burnham Luyendyk wrote. “So happy for you both!!!” Joelle Fletcher said with crying emojis. “Omg I couldn’t be happier for you guys! Congratulations mama!!!” Oliva Jordan commented.

Lane posted his own announcement on his social media and said “Prayer works! Hope you look like your Mama 🙏🏻 @laurenlane.”

Bushnell opened up to PEOPLE about her pregnancy and said that she just had a “funny feeling” that she was expecting before she took a pregnancy test.

“I took a test and believe I was about three-and-a-half weeks at that point, so the second line was very faint. I showed Chris and he didn’t believe the test. We went to the store together and bought a digital test and it clearly read ‘pregnant.’ I think I took about 10 more still in disbelief!” she said. “Because I was so early we both were shocked but cautiously optimistic!”

“It was very exciting but now feels even more real seeing the ultrasound and hearing the heartbeat.”

The couple has been trying for a baby for some time now, and Bushnell wrote in summer that they were excited to start family but it just hadn’t happened yet, but it was something they were asked about often.

“When I was talking about it with Chris he said ‘well, have you prayed about it?’ I said ‘well, yes’ and he responded ‘Have you really prayed hard about it? If that’s what we really want, pray, and know it will happen in God’s time if it’s what He wants for us!! I’ll pray with you!'” she recalled.

Bushnell and Lane began dating in 2018 but actually met three years earlier at a radio event. In 2019 he asked for her hand in marriage during a family cookout in Bushnell’s family’s backyard, which was seen in his “Big, Big Plans,” video. In a cute full-circle moment, “Big, Big Plans” was the song Bushnell played over her ultrasound video.

The couple wed only four months later and added two dogs to their family before Bushnell fell pregnant.

Bushnell previously told PEOPLE that having a family is her number one goal. “Career stuff is amazing and I feel very blessed, but I’ve always wanted to be a mom. I’m excited, that’s my number one most exciting next chapter,” she said, so we’re happy that she finally got what she wanted!

Congrats to the happy couple!