Proud Mom Hilaria Baldwin showed off her post-partum body with an adorable snap where she clutched her three-month-old baby, Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas.

“Post bath, getting ready for the day,” she captioned the pic where she stood in black undies, which taken by her daughter, Carmen Gabriella on Sunday, December 20.

Baldwin wrote that she “can’t stop smelling this baby,” before she shared more about the lavender ointment cream she developed with Waxelene. “I’ve been using it on Edu and all my children, as well as my postpartum body. We have used waxelene for longer than we’ve had children—I’m so excited that I got the opportunity to create something new with them.”

ALEC & HILARIA BALDWIN TAKE KIDS TO THE SPOT THEY GOT ENGAGED ON NEW YEAR’S DAY

Baldwin added that “Edu’s outfit belonged to my other boys…Alec says he looks like a tomato—Rafa says he looks like a ‘Christmas miracle’…I’m with Rafa.”

Hubby Alec Baldwin reported the same image with the captioned “Oh, no…”

“Your Snapbacks always amaze me, You look Beautiful,” a fan gushed in the comments.

“I have mixed feeling about the comments you always get about your body…. While I understand this isn’t the norm for women to ‘bounce’ back… you do work your ass off! So I say hurray for you!! Your extremely disciplined and you were very fit before pregnancy! You don’t have to gain 80# during pregnancy and keep it! You be you Hilaria!! You are beautiful!!” another wrote.

HILARIA BALDWIN SLAMS FAN WHO ‘CAN’T UNDERSTAND’ WHY SHE SHARED PREGNANCY NEWS SO SOON

“Nothing like the smell of a new baby,” another mom wrote.

The Baldwins welcomed their youngest son in September, and Baldwin previously received some backlash when she posed in her underwear when she was only a weeks post-partum to reveal her new belly button ring and was accused of “showing off” but Baldwin wrote back that she posed in her undies “Because I have an almost 7 week old and I’m too tired to put my pants on right now.”

The yoga instructor and fitness enthusiast has been posting some workout videos in the middle of all the cute posts about her kids. In November she posted an inner thigh workout which was requested by her fans, but most of her ‘gram is an adorable collection of the kids. “In case you need to have a 30 second therapy session with a baby today…ps: he gets you,” she captioned a short clip of her new baby last week. “He’s is so Beautiful…. Thankyou for sharing,” a fan gushed over the newborn. “So cute!” another said.

PREGNANT IN A PANDEMIC! CHECK OUT THE CUTEST QUARANTINE BABY BUMPS

Last month Baldwin broke her ankle but as her “baby sniffing” pic stops at her knees, we can’t see if she still has a cast on after the injury.

Hilaria and Alec share Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Angel Charles, 4, Romeo Alejandro David, 2, and now Eduardo. Alec is also a father to 25-year-old Ireland Baldwin, whom he shares with Kim Basinger.