Cookie Policy/Notice

We believe in being transparent about how we collect and use data. This policy provides information about how and when we use cookies for these purposes. Capitalized terms used in this policy but not defined have the meaning set forth in our Privacy Policy, which also includes additional details about the collection and use of information.

Cookie data. We may use “cookies” (a small text file sent by your computer each time you visit our site) or similar technologies to record log data. They are unique to your account or your browser. Session-based cookies last only while your browser is open and are automatically deleted when you close your browser. Persistent cookies last until you or your browser delete them or until they expire. Many browsers default to accepting cookies. You may be able to change this setting in your browser and you can also clear your cookies. If you do, you may lose some functionality of our site. Check your browser’s help function to learn more about your cookie setting options.

To find out more about cookies, visit this website or www.youronlinechoices.com/uk.

We may use the following types of cookies:

Advertising and analytics: These cookies collect information about who is visiting our site and how users engage with our site. This information does not identify any individual user. It is aggregated and anonymous. Information included in this analysis is number of visitors to our site, referring websites, pages visited while on this site, time of day visited our site, if this is a new or repeat visitor, and other comparable information. This information is used to help us understand the usage of our site, improve and operate our services more efficiently and to monitor the activity on our site. For example, the Site uses Google Analytics, a web analytics service provided by Google, Inc. (“Google”). Google Analytics may set cookies on your browser or mobile device or read cookies that are already there to collect information. Google Analytics may also receive information about you from apps you have downloaded that partner with Google. Google Analytics collects information such as how often you use the Site and how you use the Site. We use the information provided by Google Analytics to improve the Site and Service. For more information regarding how Google collects, uses and shares your information and how to opt out of certain uses please visit http://www.google.com/policies/privacy/partners.. By using the Site, you consent to the processing of data about you by Google as described here and in Google’s privacy policy.

Essential cookies: These cookies help run our site and make your experience better. These include cookies that allow you access to a members only part of the site or help the content of our site load quickly. These cookies are only used to provide you with these services.

Functionality cookies: These cookies allow the site to remember preferences you have selected such as login details or other selections you may have made. These are designed to make it easier to use our site and not have to set the same preferences every time.

Social Media cookies: We use social media tools on our site and these cookies allow the social media network to record when you have liked or engaged with a social media tool on our site. In some situations, the social network may send us data that you have set to share. If you do not want the social media network to share information with us, please check your privacy settings with the social media network.

Advertising cookies: These cookies allow you to track browsing habits as you visit the site. Based on your browsing history and with our permission, we use third party advertising partners who can then display to you a relevant ad when you are on a third-party site such as a social media platform. Within these cookies, we may also know your precise location such as latitude, longitude, GeoIP, and other location specific information. Please see below for your choices on cookies in the use of advertising.

To help us make e-mails more useful and interesting, we often receive a confirmation when you open e-mail from us if your computer supports such capabilities. You can opt out of receiving emails from us. Please see the Your Choices section below.

We might also use a pixel tag which is a small graphic file that allows us and third parties to monitor the use of the site and provide us with information based on your interaction with the site. These tags may collect the IP address from the device which you loaded the page, the browser type. Pixel tags are also used by our third parties to collect information when you visit our site, the links and other actions you take on our site, and we may use this information in combination with cookies to display targeted advertisements.

Other data technologies may be used that collect comparable information for security and fraud detection purposes.

When you use our website, we share information that we may collect from you, such as your email (in hashed form), IP address or information about your browser or operating system, with our partner/service provider, LiveRamp Inc and its group companies (‘LiveRamp’). LiveRamp may use our first party cookie on your browser to match your shared information to their marketing databases in order to provide back a pseudonymous privacy-centric identifier for our use in real time bidding in digital advertising. These third parties may in turn link further demographic or interest-based information to your browser. To opt out of this use, please head here ( https://liveramp.com/opt_out/. ).

Don’t want cookies?

Some people prefer not to allow cookies, which is why most browsers give you the ability to manage cookies to suit you. In some browsers you can set up rules to manage cookies on a site-by-site basis, giving you more fine-grained control over your privacy. What this means is that you can disallow cookies from all sites except those that you trust.

Browser manufacturers provide help pages relating to cookie management in their products. Please see below for more information.

For other browsers, please consult the documentation that your browser manufacturer provides.

You may opt-out of third-party cookies from Google Analytics on its website.

You can opt out of interest-based targeting provided by participating ad servers through the Digital Advertising Alliance (http://youradchoices.com.), the Digital Advertising Alliance of Canada in Canada http://youradchoices.ca/ or the European Interactive Digital Advertising Alliance in Europe http://www.youronlinechoices.eu/. In addition, on your iPhone, iPad or Android, you can change your device settings to control whether you see online interest-based ads. You can also opt out of the Digital Advertising Alliance using your mobile device settings.

If you live in California, you have the right to opt out of the disclosure of personal information about you for monetary or other valuable consideration. To Opt-Out, click or call 1 (888) 914-9661.

If you limit the ability of websites and applications to set cookies, you may worsen your overall user experience and/or lose the ability to access the services, since it will no longer be personalized to you. It may also stop you from saving customized settings, like login information.

Do Not Track Signals

Our Sites and Services do not collect personal information about your online activities over time and across third-party websites or online services. Therefore, “do not track” signals transmitted from web browsers do not apply to our Sites or Services, and we do not alter any of our data collection and use practices upon receipt of such a signal.

Social Media Technologies

When you use social media platforms, each platform has its own technologies and policies to be aware of. For information on limiting the use of widgets and sharing functions with social networks, see below: