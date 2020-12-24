Mystery solved! Us Weekly revealed that Joe Giudice is dating lawyer Daniela Fittipaldi after he went Instagram official with his new girlfriend.

Giudice hinted earlier this year that he was seeing an Italian lawyer after his divorce from Teresa Giudice was finalized.

According to Us Weekly Giudice has been dating Fittipaldi for several months now.

“They have been together since the summer,” a source spilled. “They’re doing great. She was with Joe’s family for Thanksgiving dinner.”

“Biggest-life LESSONS,” Giudice posted on Instagram on Wednesday, December 23 where he showed a snap of his new love interest and listed “Quality over Quantity,” “Happiness doesn’t depend on wealth,” “Put it behind you and move on,” “love yourself to know what you want!” “BRUSH YOUR HAIR, rinse your mouth,” and “Keep It Simple!” as his takeaways from 2020.

The first pic was a quote from Eat, Pray, Love and the second part of the Instagram gallery was a video of his daughters. Giudice then surprised his followers with a selfie of his new girlfriend at the end.

“You see ‘G’ WHEN YOU LIVE and experience situations you can actually give advice that matters and hopefully people listen. Thanks for listening,” he added in the comments.

“He’s making it official too and I’m happy he’s happy. Go Joe!! She’s a pretty lady,” one fan gushed.

“But wait! Who’s the lovely lady in the last picture?” another asked.

“She’s beautiful. Wishing you all best in love,” a final fan wrote.

Giudice and his wife split in late 2019 after 20 years of marriage and finalized their divorce less than one year later. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shares daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 11 with her ex-husband.

The source explained that Fittipaldi met two of Giudice’s daughters, Gia and Milania when they visited him in Italy and “they all bonded really well.”

Giudice as reported in October 2019 after he spent 41-months behind bars for fraud.

The snap isn’t actually the first time fans have gotten a glimpse at Fittipaldi. Last month she appeared in his “Experience Italy with Joe Giudice” Youtube video where she was seen dancing outside a cafe with Milania.

While he told Wendy Williams in October that he and Fittipaldi “wouldn’t say that we’re boyfriend, girlfriend, but we’re kind of, like, hanging out a lot,” he later upped it to girlfriend when he told E! News that Fittipaldi is “a fan” of his ex-wife.

Meanwhile, Teresa has moved on too and is happy Luis Ruelas whom she gushed about on Instagram the day before. “The BEST thing that came out of 2020,” she captioned a snap of the pair.

“Am I trippin or does he look like a combo of Joe Giudice & Aandy [Andy] Cohen?” one fan asked.

“Live your best life, Queen!!!” another said.

A source told Us Weekly in November that Teresa and Ruelas are “very new, but they are happy.”

Although the former couple showing off their new beaus one after the other may seem shady, they reportedly still have each other’s best interests at heart.

“Teresa and Joe remain very supportive of one another. He’s happy for her and she’s happy for him,” the source clarified. “They are both in very good places in their lives and are rooting for each other to succeed and be happy.”