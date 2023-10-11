OK Magazine
Fall Favorites Celebs Love and More: Trending Styles, Must-Haves and Beauty Products of the 2023 Season

Source: Unsplash
By:

Oct. 10 2023, Published 10:01 p.m. ET

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Fall is finally here!

With Gilmore Girls on repeat, pumpkin spice and cozy sweaters returning to our closets — the autumn season in full force.

Keep scrolling to shop OK!'s fall favorite trending styles, beauty products, celebrity must-haves and more.

Source: Hush Puppies
Hush Puppies' Jaylin medium calf boot retails for $119.95.

Not only are knee-high boots a must-have to stay stylish this season — but these are seriously so comfy!

Source: Amazon
Jeulia's sterling silver drop earrings retail for $55.

These earrings quickly elevate any outfit by adding the perfect elegant touch.

Source: Cezanne
Fall Fashion
Cezanne's Perfect Blowout and Smoothing Créme retails for $30.

Check out their salon locator to book a Cezanne’s Classic Smoothing Treatment near you!

Source: Jennifer Meyer
Jennifer Meyer's Candle retails for $75.

The ideal two-in-one solution that adds an oh-so-aesthetic touch by being a candle and jewelry holder all in one (the candle’s cap doubles as a dish to hold your earrings, rings, bracelets, and necklaces!)

Scent notes:

  • Top: Cranberry, Strawberry, Coconut Water
  • Heart: Waterlily, Fig Leaves, Neroli Blossoms
  • Base: White Floral Accord, Sandalwood, Crystal Musk
Source: AWAKE Chocolate
AWAKE Chocolate's no sugar added dark chocolate variety pack retails for $36.99.

What better pick-me-up than caffeine and chocolate combined into one delicious treat?

