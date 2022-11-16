OK Magazine
Wrap Up The Year In Style With The Most Fashionable Holiday Gifts Under $50 — Shop Now

holiday gift guide pp
Source: Unsplash
Nov. 16 2022, Published 3:44 p.m. ET

The perfect holiday wishlist for a fashionista does not exist — at least until now!

With winter right around the corner, it's time to start shopping for the best gifts for your family and friends.

Finding a present that feels just right can be stressful — especially when you aren't trying to break the bank.

Keep scrolling to check out the best gifts for the fashionable beauty queens in your life as OK! helps you shop must-have style staples for under $50 below!

Garage's Cropped Turtleneck Sweater

No better way for your loved ones to enter winter than with a brand new comfy and chic sweater!

holiday gift guide
Source: Garage

Garage's Cropped Turtleneck Sweater retails for $44.95 at garage.com.

Cushionaire's Mini Boots

No need to spend your savings on stylish boots. These "highly recommended" shoes were claimed to be "better than Uggs" and a fraction of the price!

"LOVE them!!! They are so cute and comfy. The price is so much better than UGG," one customer exclaimed of the affordable dupe. "They are literally an exact type of the ultra minis! They fit so well. I’m typically a size 9/9.5, so I ordered a 10 and they fit amazing especially with socks! I’m OBSESSED!!"

holiday gift guide boots
Source: Amazon

Cushionaire's Mini Boots retail for $49.99 at amazon.com.

SHEIN's 3pcs Solid Slant Pocket Sweatpants

Three in one? Can't beat that!

"OMG I CANNOT GIVE THESE ENOUGH STARS! I will never take these off and WILL be buying more!" a customer raved.

holidy gift guide stylish
Source: SHEIN

SHEIN's 3pcs Solid Slant Pocket Sweatpants retail for $45 at shein.com.

Kendra Scott's Davie Gold Pendant Necklace

The perfect "Christmas gift!"

"Wonderful product and very pretty," a customer attested. "It was perfect for my tween daughter."

holiday gift guide jewelry
Source: Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott's Davie Gold Pendant Necklace retails for $48 at kendrascott.com.

EFAN's Oversized Fleece Hooded Sweatshirt

This sweatshirt went viral on TikTok for its ulta soft and stylish vibe. It is seriously the perfect oversized sweater everyone needs in their closet!

"Was a Christmas gift for my granddaughter and she loved it," one pleased purchaser stated, with another adding, "So so soft!! Super oversized and cozy I am obsessed!!!"

holiday fashion gift guide
Source: Amazon

EFAN's Oversized Fleece Hooded Sweatshirts retail for $34.99 at amazon.com.

Boohoo's Knot Handle Bag

Statement bags will never go out of style — and it doesn't seem like Barbiecore is going anywhere either, making this 2-1 trendy back is definitely a necessary accessory!

holiday gift guide purse
Source: Boohoo

Boohoo's Knot Handle Bag is on sale retailing for $16 (regularly $40) at boohoo.com.

Dynamite's Oversized Fringe Scarf

Oversized fluffy scarves are back in style this season! Not only are they the comfiest outfit add-on, but they spruce up the simplest outfits into a winter perfection!

holiday gift guidee
Source: Dynamite

Dynamite's Oversized Fringe Scarf retails for $39.95 at dynamiteclothing.com.

Dynamite's 3-Pack Horseshoe & Charm Huggies Earrings

The best gifts come in the smallest packages. Your loved one will love the flexibility of this 3-1 earring set — plus the dainty details are to die for!

holiday gift guide shop
Source: Dynamite

Dynamite's 3-Pack Horseshoe & Charm Huggies Earrings retail for $19.95 at dynamiteclothing.com.

H&M's Wide Low Jeans

A fresh pair of jeans are always a must! Whether shopping for your daughter, mom, sister or even yourself, wide leg jeans are the chicest trend of the year and allow you to elevate your ensemble with a sophisticated twist.

holiday gift guide jean
Source: H&M

H&M's Wide Low Jeans retail for $49.99 www2.hm.com.

Madden Girl's Women's Platform Sneakers

"My daughter has them in white and black and loves them. They are true to size and comfortable all day," a customer stated about this must-have everyday sneaker.

holiday gift guide shoes
Source: Amazon

Madden Girl's Women's Platform Sneakers are on sale retailing for $39.99 at amazon.com.

Showpo's Andreanne Mesh Diamante Knot Bag

Make the whole place shimmer and gift this iconic handbag.

holiday gift guide purse
Source: Showpo

Showpo's Andreanne Mesh Diamante Knot Bag retails for $49.95 at showpo.com.

