The Best Presents For Your Favorite Foodie — Shop Now
Finding the right gift for your favorite foodie or self-proclaimed chef just got a little bit easier thanks to OK!. So, if you can't decide whether or not to purchase high-quality chocolates, cocktails or baked goods, look no further — we've found the best options.
Keep scrolling to shop for cooking gifts!
Javy's Instant Coffee Concentrate Liquid retails for $78.56 at amazon.com.
Have a friend who is obsessed with making aesthetically pleasing lattes for TikTok? The Javy Coffee Concentrate is packed with flavor and caffeine.
Milk Bar's The Cookie Faves Tin retails for $46 at amazon.com.
Milk Bar is known country-wide for its iconic baked goods, but if you can't make it to the physical shops, their viral cookies are just one click away.
Legendary Foods' Protein-Friendly Breakfast retails for $25.99 at amazon.com.
Are you looking for an adult alternative to your favorite childhood snack? Legendary Food makes keto versions of treats such as the pop tart or cinnamon roll. "At $25 per pack of 8, you're paying a premium to satisfy that craving. If you like the taste, it's easy to go through 2 in a day or so, but for your health and your wallet, I wouldn't recommend eating them liberally," an Amazon shopper wrote. "But if you're looking for a satisfying breakfast treat or a rare dessert paired with your favorite low-carb ice cream, go for it! Everything in moderation after all."
The Little Market's Pineapple Mango Jam retails for $14 at thelittlemarket.com.
The Little Market weaves together the holiday spirit and tropical flavors to create their popular jelly. "This jam is so good," a customer wrote. "Highly recommend it with a piece of cheese and a cracker. I put this out on New Year’s Eve and everyone was really impressed with the taste."
Coquito's Le-Lo-Lai Coconut Cream Liqueur retails for $19.99 at amazon.com.
Want to be transported to the Caribbean with just one drink? Coquito's Le-Lo-Lai Coconut Cream Liqueur packages the popular Puerto Rican Christmas drink without any mixers.
Di Bruno Bros' Geometry of Pasta Linguine Making Kit retails for $50 at dibruno.com.
The Di Bruno Bros' Pasta Making Kit brings the joy of cooking into your house, making it a great idea for a romantic date night at home.
Ghirardelli's Grand Party Gift Box retails for $32.75 at amazon.com.
"I am really looking forward to giving this gift to a neighbor over the holidays! The assortment is great and even includes Ghirardelli Chocolate Covered Pretzels and Ghirardelli Chocolate Covered Grahams that I didn't know existed," one customer wrote. "Everything arrived in good order and the packaging is very impressive."
8th Wonder's Apple Ashwagandha Sparkling Chai Tea retails for $2.94 at amazon.com.
If you're looking for gut-healthy fuel, the 8th Wonder Chai Tea is a delicious alternative to coffee and claims to reduce inflammation within the body.
Pukka's Organic Tea Bags retail for $12.70 at amazon.com.
"This tea tastes great, not bitter or bland as I thought it might, because let’s face it, teas can be bland tasting, especially with all these different flavors," a shopper said. "The aroma from the box was uplifting and the tea bags themself are packaged very well."
CucinaPro's Heart-Shaped Waffle Iron retails for $39.95 at amazon.com.
The adorable machine is perfect for placing under the tree. "Super easy to use, included a couple of waffle recipes (nice touch), and heated up very quickly," a buyer shared. "I don't love how thin the waffles are, but they cooked evenly so I'm happy overall."
Soho Home's Small Marble Jermyn Cutting Board retails for $55 at harrods.com.
Dreaming of making a charcuterie board or an aesthetically pleasing cocktail? The Soho Home Marble Cutting Board is designed for trimmings and curating the perfect drink cart.
Secura's Electric Wine Opener retails for $24.08 at amazon.com.
"I have both osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis so opening a wine bottle with a cork is virtually impossible! This Secura Electric Wine Opener saved my bacon — I no longer have to get someone else to open my wine," a customer shared.
Mike's Hot Honey retails for $13.49 at amazon.com.
"Nectar of the Gods. What is this stuff NOT good on? My favorite so far is vanilla bean ice cream. Also, yes this is pricey honey, but sometimes when people get low on groceries for whatever reason and have to get into canned goods on hand like soup or brown rice or oatmeal, just a light drizzle makes it delicious and special," a buyer insisted. "Expensive, but you only need a tiny amount to make cheap food taste good."