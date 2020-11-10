Killer dad Chris Watts is writing a book behind bars. OK! has learned that Watts is authoring a book of prayers with some help from fellow inmate Dylan Tallman. That is the man who was punished when Watts’ underwear and petroleum jelly were found in his cell.

Two individuals who are close to Watts spoke to OK! and revealed that the book will be called Revelation in the Reckoning. Watts likely chose to work with Tallman because he has previously self-published a book. That book, A Blessing in Disguise, details his life and the circumstances that led to him dealing drugs at a young age.

CHRIS WATTS’ UNDERWEAR & LUBE FOUND IN ANOTHER MAN’S CELL

OK! was able to obtain a portion of one of those prayers, “Breaking Down Walls.” It reads:

Dear Heavenly Father,

I’ve put up walls, walls bigger than a fortified city. There are strongholds I have allowed the enemy to put in my mind and I built thereon. The foundations of fear, of insecurities, and of failure are stacked higher and higher until they tower over me. My past is a blueprint and the devil the architect. While I watch his fallen ones build stone upon stone every day I see these walls as insurmountable, a barrier that blocks me from enjoying your love, your peace, and of your joy, oh Lord. You are my master builder. Help me walk around these walls, sound the trumpet and shout that they may come crashing down like the walls of Jericho. Make it be that no stone shall be left upon another for they shall be ground down from stones to powder as you are the rock that is higher than I am, you are the chief cornerstone of where my foundation needs to be built because no storm of the sea can make a house built upon rock move.

Watts, who was not a religious man prior to his time in prison, has previously claimed he communicates with his family through the word of the Lord. It is unclear however if his newfound fascination with religion is for self-betterment or a ploy to present himself as a changed man.

He and Tallman found themselves in trouble after a number of Watts’ toiletries were found in the other man’s cell. The incident occurred in July and resulted in Tallman being punished for Unauthorized Transfer of Property, Unauthorized Forms of Communication, and Possession of Contraband-Miscellaneous. Watts was also punished, losing his phone privileges for two weeks and being banned from purchasing goods at the canteen for 30 days.

CHRIS WATTS’ SPEAKS TO FAMILY HE MURDERED THROUGH PRAYER

The relationship between Watts and Tallman is unclear. Tallman has a lengthy history of infractions at Dodge Correctional Institution. He is currently suing multiple employees at Dodge, which is how the Watts incident came to light. In one filing, Tallman writes that after a corrections officer told him he was not going to heaven that Watts had to calm him down for an hour.

Tallman has said in legal filings he will drop all of his complaints if the state will agree to transfer him from the maximum-security prison to a mental health facility. He has been in and out of prison for most of his life, though the 27-year-old inmate has never been charged with a violent felony. Instead, he has been sentenced on charges involving drug possession, retail theft less than $500, and a single count of arson.

This was Watts’ first major infraction since he was transferred to Dodge. He was sentenced to five life sentences without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to the murders of his pregnant wife Shanann and two daughters Bella and Celeste. The case quickly grabbed national headlines, which is why the Colorado Department of Corrections chose to transfer Watts to a facility in Wisconsin.