Singer Justin Bieber has found his calling! An OK! source says the superstar, who’s been a devoted member of the controversial, celeb-favored Hillsong Church for years, is studying to become a minister.

Bieber, 26, has long credited the institution, and especially charismatic (albeit recently fired) pastor Carl Lentz, for saving him from his “dark” period of drugs, public meltdowns and arrests.

“Justin has never felt happier or healthier, and he says he owes it to the church,” explains the source, who adds that Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin have also received religious marital counseling from Pastor Judah Smith of the megachurch Churchdome.

With Hillsong under fire following Lentz’s scandal, “Justin believes he can take a leadership position in restoring order,” the source adds.

Bieber is an active member in his church’s community: aside from attending services, the “Intentions” crooner has also joined the choir to perform several Gospel tunes. In January 2020, videos of the singer belting out songs like “Sinking Deep” and “Good Good Father” as his wife and good pal Jaden Smith watched from the crowd.

“Justin doesn’t plan to give up his music career, but he feels there’s a bigger calling out there for him,” says the source. “He wants to be a full-fledged minister next year.”

The hitmaker isn’t shy when it comes to discussing his relationship with spirituality. “I wouldn’t consider myself religious,” Justin confessed during a 2019 interview with Vogue. “That confuses a lot of people because they’re like, Well, you go to church. I believe in the story of Jesus — that’s the simplicity of what I believe.

“But I don’t believe in all the religious elitism and pretentiousness, like people are better than you because they come to church, like you have to go to church and dress a certain way. I get sensitive when religion comes up because it’s been so hurtful to a lot of people. I don’t want to be thought of as someone who stands for any of the injustice that religion has done and does do.”