‘Tis the season to get saucy!

We know traditional Christmas gatherings have been put on hold this year, but good food and alcohol can still be the best part of your holiday season (duh!). Celebrity chef Ben Robinson, from Bravo’s hit television series Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean, is here to make your holiday next-level!

The fan-favored Brit has partnered with popular canned mimosa brand Ohza for a festive AF recipe collaboration, creating a one-of-a-kind cranberry sauce called Chef Ben’s Ohza Cran Sauce.

The secret ingredient is Ohza’s very own, holiday-centric cranberry mimosa, a nod to Cape Cod where Chef Ben’s passion for cooking and the canned-cocktail business both originated. The complementary flavors of orange zest and cinnamon are bound to leave your family asking you to re-create this recipe every year. While the sauce only calls for one Ohza mimosa, have one on the side (it may just be the boost of confidence you need in the kitchen!).

THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO PACKING FOR THE HOLIDAYS — SAVING SPACE & MUCH MORE!

Fans were encouraged to tune in to Chef Ben’s Instagram live over the weekend to watch him make the mimosa-infused sauce from start to finish, but don’t worry, you can still watch it here!

Try making Chef Ben’s Ohza Cran Sauce yourself with the recipe below.

Ingredients

10 Dried Cranberries

2 Cups Ohza Cranberry

1/2 Cup Sugar

1 Tbsp Fresh Grated Ginger

1 Tbsp Fresh Orange Zest

1 Tsp Cinnamon/Cinnamon Stick

1 Good Pinch of Salt

Equipment

Small Saucepan

Wooden Spoon

Potato Smasher

Spoons and Cups

Pair of Hands

Fun Attitude

Instructions

Start With Low Heat

Add All Ingredients To Saucepan

Mash Infrequently

After 10 Mins, Reduce To Wet Consistency

Refrigerate For 4 Hours Prior To Service

Enjoy!