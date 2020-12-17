Usually it’s “New Year New Me,” but Britney Spears does things on her own terms — and she likes to be ahead of the curve. The pop icon debuted a brand new hairdo on the ‘Gram earlier this week.

“Cut my hair 💇🏼‍♀️ !!!! You know what they say …. out with the old …. in with the new!!!!!,” she captioned the snap. “Now let us pray 😉💋🙂✨!!!!”

Spears is known for her iconic blonde locks, and fans are used to seeing the superstar all dolled up and looking fabulous… So what did her followers think of the change?

Her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, was one of the first to praise the “Toxic” singer’s new look, saying: I love it ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” while another user commented, “Beautiful haircut Britney! Love this new look!”

While most of the praise was positive, many of her fans expressed concern for the 39-year-old. “Are you okay Britney?,” one fan asked, while another wrote that there was “no life in her eyes.”

The new layered bob is unlike anything the pop princess has done before, leaving many of her longtime fans to stress that “this is NOT Britney.”

The drastic new ‘do comes just a day after the singer’s dad, Jamie Spears, admitted that he hasn’t spoken to his daughter since August, when her attorney asked the court to remove him as her conservator.

“I love my daughter and I miss her very much. When a family member needs special care and protection, families need to step up, as I have done for the last 12-plus years, to safeguard, protect and continue to love Britney unconditionally,” he told CNN. “I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with self-serving interests and those who seek to harm her or my family.”

Britney’s dad was named the conservator of her estate — meaning a court gave a guardian control of her personal decisions and finances — following several public breakdowns in 2008.