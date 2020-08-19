Clearly, Pink isn’t afraid to show off her curves. The singer got candid about her body in an empowering Instagram message on August 18. “I always wondered why God gave me thunder thighs,” she captioned a photo of herself wearing a black life jacket and flaunting her legs while wakesurfing. “It’s cause he knew I’d use them. #throwingbuckets #strongismygoal #joyful #wakesurfgirl #somebodysponsormealready.”

Of course, fans took to the comments section to praise the 40-year-old for being so body positive and candid with her followers. One person wrote, “You’re a bad ass mama,” while another echoed, “Look at that gorgeous body though.” A third user added, “Is there ANYTHING you can’t do?”

This is hardly the first time the ‘Just Like Fire’ songstress — who shares daughter Willow Sage, 9, and son Jameson Moon, 3, with husband Carey Hart — has been vocal about her looks.

In January 2020, Pink wrote a “letter to self,” where she touched upon the changes she’s seen in her body as she grows up. “Dear me, you’re getting older. I see lines. Especially when you smile,” she began on Twitter. “Your nose is getting bigger. You look (and feel) weird as you get used to this new reality. But your nose looks like your kids, and your face wrinkles where you laugh. And yeah you idiot … you smoked.”

However, the mom of two made it clear that she would not get any type of plastic surgery — ever. “Continued note to self: Every once in a while you consider altering your face, and then you watch a show where you want to see what the person is feeling … and their face doesn’t move,” she added. “I cannot get behind it. I just can’t.”

“I want my children to know what I look like when I’m angry,” she reasoned.

Ultimately, Pink revealed she is “fortunate because [she’s] never really depended on [her] looks.” She declared that her “talent” and “individuality” is “far more important than my face.”

“So, get on board because I am about to AGE THE OL FASHIONED WAY (in a tutu ruling s–t at 30 mph 100 ft in the air over 40) yassssssss,” she said, referring to her acrobatic skills she performs during concerts.

During the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, the Grammy winner revealed that there was a time when her daughter felt like “the ugliest girl.” After hearing the negative comment, Pink reassured her baby girl that she is “beautiful” no matter what.

“When people make fun of me they say I look like a boy or I’m too masculine or I’m too outspoken,” she said. “Do you see me growing my hair? Do you see me changing my body? Do you see me selling out arenas all over the world?”

“Baby girl, we don’t change, Pink concluded. “We take the gravel in the shell and make a pearl. We help other people to change, so they can see all kinds of beauty.”