Convicted felon Chris Watts, who murdered his pregnant wife, Shanann, and their two daughters in 2018, is spending the holidays locked up in protective custody.

A source close to the inmate recently said that Watts “used to be a huge fan of Christmas: decorating the house, spending time with family,” but that “he knows 100% that it’ll never happen again, and that it’s his own fault.”

SEE INTIMATE FAMILY PHOTOS OF CHRIS WATTS, SHANANN & HIS FAMILY BEFORE MURDERS

The source added that the child slayer is “in a hell of his own making.” As far as what the Wisconsin penitentiary — where Watts is housed — has planned for the holidays, “The prison has a ‘Christmas dinner,’ but it’s basically bland turkey and potatoes.”

“It’s not exactly the feast you’d imagine for Christmas,” the source said. “In a sense, that’s more depressing, because it reminds the inmates that it’s Christmas and that they’re getting an inferior copy of the holiday.”

5 THINGS THE CHRIS WATTS NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY DIDN’T SHOW — FIGHTS, AFFAIRS & MORE

Watts, who has several family photos in his cell, will spend his holidays corresponding with pen pals — mostly women who are lusting after the inmate.

“He’ll write his penpals this season, and they’re sending him notes, as well,” the pal close to Watts told PEOPLE. “It’s literally all he can do at this point. He hates the holidays.”

On August 13, 2018, 35-year-old Watts strangled his wife — who was pregnant at the time — in their Colorado home. He then drove her dead body in the family truck where he murdered his two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, and dumped their bodies in oil tanks at his job site.

It’s believed that Watts committed the gruesome killings because he was having an affair with a coworker, Nichol Kessinger, whom he lied to about being married.

WHAT WAS CHRIS WATTS‘ MOTIVATION TO MURDER HIS WIFE & KIDS? WATCH EXPERT WEIGH IN

Since being incarcerated, Watts has had contact with several women. OK! previously reported that Anna Nowak visited the inmate 31 times from March 2019 to the end of the year— almost every week. In April 2019, she was apparently turned away for hitting the maximum number of visits per day.