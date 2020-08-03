Who needs a rose ceremony anyway? The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley is engaged to contestant Dale Moss (below), a source told Life & Style. Their engagement comes off the news the show’s leading lady quit after 12 days of filming because she had “already fallen in love” with the 31-year-old.

The source said Crawley “she told producers she no longer wanted to participate in the show.” The producers were apparently “blindsided” when the reality star refused to leave her room during filming and are scrambling trying to pick up the pieces from when it all went wrong.

The lucky man is reportedly a former NFL player as well as a model, philanthropist, and host and global ambassador for the Special Olympics.

‘BACHELORETTE’ SPOILER! CLARE CRAWLEY WANTS OUT AFTER 12 DAYS OF FILMING, ALREADY IN LOVE

Even with Crawley out, the show must go on. Over the weekend, Reddit and Twitter exploded with suspicions that Tayshia Adams is set to replace Crawley as The Bachelorette. A Reddit user posted that the show canceled their arranged future plans and producers allegedly called 29-year-old to replace the 39-year-old. The Reddit spoilers also claim that the Newport Beach native is already at the La Quinta hotel where filming has been taking place.

Representatives from ABC have not responded to Vanity Fair after they requested comment on the matter.

Adams first vied for the affection of Colton Underwood’s on season 23 of The Bachelor before losing out to Cassie Randolph. She later joined the season six cast of Bachelor In Paradise.

SMELL THE ROSES! THE 22 GREATEST MOMENTS FROM ‘THE BACHELOR’ FINALES

The sixteenth season of The Bachelorette has been drama filled from the beginning. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the ABC show had to push back the start date. Once production was able to begin, the leading lady and her cast of young men were set to film at a quarantined location near Palm Springs.

Despite not finishing the season, it looks like Crawley will finally get the fairytale ending that she has been seeking. After Juan Pablo Galavis failed to give her the final rose on season 18 of The Bachelor and two failed luck seasons on Bachelor in Paradise, she may have finally found the one.