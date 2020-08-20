There’s a breakup in the life of one of ‘The Wedding Band’ members as former Glee star Dianna Agron has called it an end with husband and Mumford and Sons band member Winston Marshall after almost four years of married life.

In reference, The Wedding Band was Mumford and Sons’ collaborative project in 2010.

The couple is yet to confirm the news of the breakup. Still, sources have told US Weekly that the 32-year-old Winston and the 34-year-old Dianna have parted ways after Dianna has started dating again. She has already been living separately from her husband since last year.

NICHOLAS HOULT AND DIANNA AGRON DATING? PAIR SPARKS RELATIONSHIP RUMORS AFTER PDA-FILLED DATE IN LONDON: REPORT

The couple was married in Morocco in 2016 after romance bloomed. Dianna was even known to have spent $20,500 on her wedding dress. Post marriage, the couple were living together in New York.

The wedding event in Morocco’s Beldi Country Club saw the groom donning a silk turban and an embroidered jacket, under which was a white unbuttoned shirt. They also rode camels from what seemed to be an expensive wedding event.

The three-day wedding event also saw band member Marcus Mumford’s wife, the 35-year-old actress Carey Mulligan attending the event.

CAREY MULLIGAN HAD THE SWEETEST REACTION TO BFF PRINCE HARRY’S BABY NEWS

“[Winston] is so thoughtful and flies her family everywhere they go and to see them whenever she wants. He is also so good to her friends.” a source had told US Weekly at the time of the marriage.

The rumors of the couple dating started floating around in 2015 after Dianna was seen holding hands with Winston, joining the band on their Paris tour. Before seeing him, she had dated actors Sebastian Stan, Thomas Cocquerel, and Alex Pettyfer.

Winston was also known to have dated Katy Perry, 35, before she got together with the 43-year-old Orlando Bloom.

Dianna has had much to deal with recently. Her onscreen best friend Naya Rivera passed away after drowning in Lake Piru. The death certificate revealed that she was dead “in minutes” following the incident.

‘GLEE’ STAR NAYA RIVERA LAID TO REST, DEATH CERTIFICATE REVEALS SHE DROWNED ‘IN MINUTES’

Dianna has also appeared for several other roles other than Glee. 2017 saw the release of two movies: Novitiate and The Crash. The actress has also worked in Heroes, Veronica Mars, and CSI: NY.

On the other hand, Winston has released four studio albums with his band since its inception in 2007. The first release in 2009, titled Sigh No More, reached number two in the UK Albums Chart and made its way to the Billboard 200 in the US.

Other albums — Babel (2018), Wilder Mind (2015), and Delta (2018) saw their releases, debuting at number one in both the countries.