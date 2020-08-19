Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans sang along to Comethazine’s song ‘Lead the Race (Undefeated)’ after news broke that her husband David Eason’s assault charges were dropped.

In the TikTok video, which was posted on August 18, the disgraced reality star mouthed the song lyrics: “Your opinion, you can keep it, I’m undefeated, I really don’t need it. Undefeated, means I’m winnin’, if we had a race, I’m the one who would lead it.”

The 28-year-old — who sported a blue striped tank top and high-ponytail — looked confident as she flipped her hair for the camera.

One day earlier, The Sun reported that the charges against Eason, 31, for assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats had been dropped on August 11.

According to the outlet, Evans reportedly brought her friend James Spivey, and his partner, Josh, to pick up her things at her North Carolina home after the couple argued the whole week. During the visit, Eason and one of the friends got into a fight, and as a result, was charged with assault.

The arrest warrant — which was obtained by The Sun — claimed Eason “did assault” Spivey “with a deadly weapon, a Springfield handgun, by hitting James Spivey in the back of the neck and on his back with the handgun.”

James spoke to the outlet about why he chose to drop the charges against Eason, saying, “It wasn’t up to myself, or either one of us. It was in the attorneys’ hands. They thought it was the best way to proceed. It is what it is.”

“It seems like that is a couple meant to be together,” he continued. “Through thick and thin, highs and lows, this is one couple that deserves to marinate in their own sauce.”

However, Spivey noted he “wish[s] them the best, whatever that may be,” but ultimately wants nothing to do with the controversial couple. “As far as me and my partner, we are through with them,” he acknowledged, adding he is “just staying away from them.”

“There will be no rekindling of a friendship. What’s done is done,” he stated. “They don’t have to get other people roped into their drama. I don’t want anything to do with her.”

After the drama unraveled, Evans wrote about how she was feeling in a Facebook post. “I’m going to take a few days out to myself to gather my thoughts and focus on what’s going on so I won’t be on social media much,” she wrote in June 2020. “I love you all for the support that you have all shown me and I’ll be stronger and better than ever soon!”

Evans is no stranger to controversy. In 2019, Evans was fired from the hit reality show Teen Mom 2 after her husband allegedly shot and killed her beloved dog, Nugget, for biting their daughter — who was 2 years old at the time — in the face.

Following the incident, Evans told PEOPLE that she “was working to fix my marriage.”

“This is a new chapter for me and my family,” she added. “I will continue to try what’s best for me and my family.”

The reality star has three children. She has 11-year-old son Jace with ex Andrew Lewis, while she shares 6-year-old Kaiser with Nathan Griffith and 3-year-old Ensley with David.