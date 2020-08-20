Jim Edmonds, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, is planning to demand full custody of his three kids after his ex-wife Meghan King left town when she was supposed to be with the kids and taking care of them.

A source told US weekly that Jim is in talks “with his legal team about getting full custody of the children because he is getting increasingly upset that Meghan has been out of town during portions of her custodial time.”

The source added: “There have been numerous times where Jim has brought the kids to Meghan for her custodial week only to find she is out of town and he has to leave them with Meghan’s nanny.”

An insider shared more details into what led to Jim taking this step. The insider said: “Meghan is looking for a second nanny to help care for their kids during her time with them.

MEGHAN KING EDMONDS ADMITS IT’S ‘EMPOWERING’ TO BE A SINGLE MOM AFTER JIM EDMONDS SPLIT

“[This] raises his concern even more about the amount of time Meghan is away during her custodial time and the amount of time she is actually spending with the children.

“Jim feels if Meghan cannot be present during the week she has the children, then he should just keep them at his house and not leave them with the nannies.”

Meghan, however, has denied claims made by Jim. The 35-year-old said: “I am a working, single mother and I have one live-in nanny (with no plans to hire an additional nanny).

“In the 10 months since Jim walked out on our children and myself, I have left Aspen, Hart and Hayes with my mother for three days (with my nanny helping her).

“I told Jim I had to be out of town for those days but he told me he couldn’t take custody of the kids because he would also be out of town.”

The couple filed for divorce last fall after being married for five years. Consequently, Jim also acknowledged that he sexted a woman who was quite well-known in the world of baseball while Meghan was carrying their twin sons.

Meghan also accused the 50-year-old of having an inappropriate relationship with their former young nanny. However, both Jim and the nanny have denied such claims made by Meghan.

The couple has three kids together — Aspen, 3, and two-year-old twins Hart and Hayes.

MEGHAN KING EDMONDS SAYS DATING MEN WITH KIDS IS ‘A LOT OF BAGGAGE’ AFTER HER FORMER STEPKIDS CUT TIES

Currently, Jim is known to be living with a woman named Kortnie who reportedly had a threesome with Meghan and Jim during their marriage. Meghan, on the other hand, is seeing Christian Schauf, who is the founder of Uncharted Supply.

Another development in the divorce case sees Meghan reportedly asking her ex-husband to pay an additional sum of $1 million, saying that she would sign an NDA for the same.

Meghan has thoughts of keeping busy after the divorce — she revealed that she is going to keep her last name and will also be writing Multiple books.

Meghan responded to the allegations laid out on her, saying: “Additionally, our children’s GAL (guardian ad litem, a court-appointed attorney for our children) knew about me leaving for the three days Jim is questioning.

“I told her why I had to leave and she said that was completely fine, that parents have to go out of town all the time and find coverage for their children.

“I have had primary custody of my children since he left us, including when I quarantined them for nine weeks in L.A. while Jim contracted COVID while partying in Nashville (and also infected his entire home).

JIM EDMONDS REMOVES ALL PHOTOS OF ESTRANGED WIFE MEGHAN KING EDMONDS FROM HIS INSTAGRAM AMID DIVORCE

She went on to add that as much as she hates to bring up the past, “it was Jim who was sending pictures of his penis to another woman on the day the twins were born, and it was Jim who left us and didn’t request to see the kids for weeks afterward.”

The Bravo mom added: “For Jim to suggest I did anything inappropriate, wrong, or questioning my parenting is — quite frankly — not only laughable but unfortunately in line with the way he has treated and spoken to me.

“I’ve kept my mouth shut through months of abuse and I’ve tried to take the high road knowing this is my children’s father, and I will have to have some sort of relationship with him for the rest of my life as we work to co-parent, but don’t for a second think that I don’t have all the evidence I need to back up every fact stated above.”