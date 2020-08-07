Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause broke into tears as she recalled how she was unexpectedly hit with the news that her estranged husband Justin Hartley had filed for divorce.

“I found out because he text[ed] me that we were filed,” Stause, 39, tells co-star Mary Fitzgerald in a clip from season 3 of the Netflix reality series. “Forty-five minutes later, the world knew.”

She continued: “Because of the crazy way in which this went down, people want answers, and I f—king want answers.”

“I know people are saying we were only married two years, but it’s like, we were together for six years. …In a fight, that’s his go-to, you know? Like, ‘I’m out, I’m out.’ I hate that kind of impulsive stuff, but I always just thought, you know, that’s just an issue that we work through it.”

The actress opened up about the conversation she had with Hartley, 43, after he texted her the bombshell news.

“I talked to him right after ‘cause I thought that must be a joke, but that was kind of the end of the communication. What am I supposed to say? What do you say after that?” Stause recalled.

Stause, completely blindsided, said she gathered her belongings from their home and left.

“When I found out, I was minutes before leaving the house for work, so I immediately just grabbed a few things and I just got out there as fast as I could,” she said. “I don’t think I really knew where I was going or what I was gonna do, but I just had to leave.”

The real estate professional added: “It’s so weird. Like, whose life am I living? I’ve never had an attorney in my life.”

Hartley filed for divorce from Stause in Nov. 2019 after two years of marriage. The This Is Us star cited irreconcilable differences for the divorce, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

All the drama is set to play out on season three of the hit show Selling Sunset.

It seems as if Hartley has already moved on though, as he is dating former Young and the Restless co-star Sofia Pernas.