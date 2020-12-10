The daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, Olivia Jade Giannulli, broke her silence on her parents’ involvement in the college admissions scandal on Red Table Talk with Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris but with Smith and Giannulli being so close in age, what did Smith think of Giannulli?

A source told E! News that “She agrees with Adrienne that Olivia will be fine because she’s white, pretty and rich — white privilege serves her redemption more than the financial privilege,” and said at the Red Table that “we can’t act like we know exactly what happened.”

“Willow understands how hard it is for the Black community to forgive Olivia. But if she is genuine about wanting to change and be better, she feels she does deserve a second chance.”

WHO IS OLIVIA JADE? 10 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT LORI LOUGHLIN‘S DAUGHTER

But Smith does not think that the ordeal should be held against Giannulli forever. “She was still really young when it first transpired, like when the rowing pics were taken,” the insider explained. “We all make mistakes when we are young and she should get a second chance.”

While Smith is more forgiving than her grandmother, Banfield Norris fought “tooth and nail” to keep Giannulli off the show. “I just found it really ironic that she chose three Black women to reach out to for her redemption story,” she said. “I feel like, here we are, white women, coming to Black women for support when we don’t get the same from them. It’s bothersome to me on so many levels. Her being here is the epitome of white privilege to me.”

Banfield-Norris admitted towards the end of the talk that it wasn’t Giannulli she was mad at personally but more “the situation” and found it hard to care about her losing sponsorships or not being in school with everything else going on in the world.

LORI LOUGHLIN LIES: HOW EX-‘FULL HOUSE’ STAR LANDED HERSELF IN COLLEGE SCANDAL IN 12 CLICKS

But Pinkett-Smith did not want to put Giannulli in a “category” and considered the risky move a “practice of compassion.”

“To me, this young girl is reaping the repercussions of some actions of her parents,” Pinkett-Smith said. “When I heard her story, it just reminded me of Jaden [Smith], Willow and Trey [Smith]….As a parent, I’m like, oh, I’ve been in that position with me thinking I know what’s best for my kids, and then they suffer the consequence of it.”

“People go, ‘Your kids are going to be fine because they’re rich. We don’t care.’ And that’s painful and it’s not true. I feel like Olivia deserves the space.”

“I think every single person in my family can be like, ‘That was messed up. That was a big mistake.’ But I think what’s so important to me is, like, to learn from the mistake — not to now be shamed and punished and never given a second chance. ‘Cause I’m 21, I feel like I deserve a second chance to redeem myself, to show I’ve grown,” Giannulli said.

DESPITE APOLOGY, INTERNET CONDEMNS OLIVIA JADE — SEE THE (VERY) HARSH REVIEWS

However social media was largely unimpressed with Giannulli with many users feeling that “gram [Banfield-Norris] is the only one with sense at that table.”

Loughlin is serving two months in prison with two years supervised release, a $150,000 fine and 100 hours of community service while her husband is serving five months in jail with two years supervised release a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.