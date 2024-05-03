Home > News NEWS 10 Celebrities Who Switched to Vaping Weed

In recent years, a significant shift has been observed in the way people consume cannabis. With health and wellness taking center stage, many are turning away from traditional smoking to embrace vaporizing cannabis. This trend hasn't gone unnoticed in the celebrity world, where the glitz and glamor often come with a side of progressive lifestyle choices. In this blog post, we'll explore the journeys of 10 celebrities who have made the switch from smoking tobacco to vaporizing weed, a move that aligns with the growing preference for vapor over smoke as detailed in this consumer survey report on smoking vs. vaporizing.

Article continues below advertisement

If you’re inspired to explore the world of vaping, the first step is to find the right vaporizer that suits your needs. Cannabis comes in various forms, each with its unique characteristics and requirements. These forms include live resin, distillates, hash, and the traditional dry herb. Each form requires a specific type of vaporizer designed to bring out its best qualities. When you’re ready to explore deeper and find the perfect vaporizer for your preferred form of cannabis, I found this site to have all of the vaporizer categories based on their compatibility with different forms of cannabis. So, without further ado, let’s dive into our stories and discover why vaping is becoming the preferred choice among celebrities who switched to vaporizing weed from smoking tobacco.

Snoop Dogg

Source: mega

When we talk about celebrities who love to take weed instead of tobacco, Snoop Dogg (aka Cordozar Calvin Broadus, Jr) comes first in our mind. He has been a vocal advocate for the benefits of vaping weed over smoking tobacco. His transition to vaping was marked by his collaboration with Grenco Science to create the Snoop Dogg G Pro Herbal Vaporizer. Snoop's choice to vape reflects a growing trend among celebrities and individuals who are conscious about their health and the effects of smoking. Snoop Dogg has been quite open about his views on cannabis. He once said, "It makes me feel the way I need to feel," highlighting the personal significance it holds for him. This perspective aligns with his broader advocacy for the legalization and acceptance of marijuana, reflecting his belief in its benefits and importance in his life. He has also said in a radio show, “They legalized alcohol, they legalized tobacco. What is it gonna hurt to legalize this medicinal, medical marijuana that's used for purposes of cataracts?”

Article continues below advertisement

Leonardo DiCaprio

Source: mega

Leonardo DiCaprio, known for his environmental activism and stellar film roles, also made headlines with his switch from tobacco to vaping. His presence with a vape pen at high-profile events has been well-documented, signaling a shift towards a healthier lifestyle. In 2016, he was spotted with a vape pen when he attended to receive his first Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award. While DiCaprio hasn't spoken directly about vaping weed, his actions suggest a preference for vapor over smoke.

Article continues below advertisement

Lady Gaga

Source: mega

Lady Gaga has been candid about her switch from tobacco to vaping weed, often discussing the role cannabis plays in her life. She's used it to manage pain from a hip injury and to fuel her creativity. Gaga once revealed during an interview with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes, "I smoke a lot of pot when I write music. I'm not gonna, like, sugar coat it for 60 Minutes that, you know, I'm some, like, sober human being ‘cause I'm not. I drink a lot of whiskey and I smoke weed when I write." This honesty reflects her approach to her music, love for cannabis and personal well-being.

Article continues below advertisement

Seth Rogen

Source: mega

Seth Rogen is not just a fan of cannabis; he's made it part of his brand. He's known for his love of weed and has even started his own cannabis company. Rogen has been open about his daily cannabis use, saying it makes his life "more comfortable [and] more palatable" and compares it to wearing shoes or glasses — something that helps him navigate life. He's also noted for his humorous take on the subject, once jokingly saying at Steven Bartlett’s The Diary of a CEO podcast, "I smoke weed all day, every single day, since I was 20 years old maybe," adding that it's been a productive time for him. His approach to cannabis is both a personal preference and a business venture, making him a prominent figure in the conversation about marijuana use.

Article continues below advertisement

Miley Cyrus

Source: mega

Miley Cyrus has had a well-documented relationship with cannabis, often embracing its use in her past. However, she has also shown a commitment to her health, having taken breaks from smoking. Miley once expressed her affinity for the dry herbs, saying, "All I want to do is yoga and hike and smoke weed. It's funny."

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Silverman

Source: mega

Sarah Silverman has never shied away from sharing her experiences with cannabis. Known for her sharp wit and openness, she's embraced vaping as a cleaner alternative to smoking. Sarah's humor shines through even when discussing weed, as seen when she quipped, "I have contempt for pretty much every drug other than pot. I find drunk people gross. Most people with more than one drink in them aren't giggly, goofy and happy the way people are with a puff of pot smoke in them." reflecting her preference for the lighter side of cannabis use. Her switch to vaping is just another facet of her progressive and humorous take on life and its many pleasures.

Article continues below advertisement

Rihanna

Source: mega

Rihanna has never been one to hide her fondness for cannabis. She's been spotted enjoying a blunt on numerous occasions and has incorporated weed themes into her fashion and music. Her candid nature about her cannabis use is refreshing to many. She once said, "I use the word ‘weed’ all the time because I don’t want to be too specific and let people know that I smoke marijuana," showcasing her playful yet discreet approach to discussing her preference for weed over tobacco.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber

Source: mega

Justin Bieber has made a significant shift from his pop sensation image to becoming a voice for the normalization of cannabis use. He's even launched his own line of pre-rolled joints named "Peaches," aligning with his hit song's lyrics. Bieber has been vocal about his support for cannabis, particularly for mental health benefits. He stated, "Weed was something that I felt people tried to make me feel bad for enjoying. But I’ve now found a place in my life for weed products that have been beneficial in my human experience." He also expressed how cannabis has positively impacted his life. His entry into the cannabis market is a bold move to destigmatize the plant and support those who find it helpful for their mental well-being.

Article continues below advertisement

Zayn Malik

Source: mega

Zayn Malik has been open about his use of cannabis, particularly in relation to his creative process. He's mentioned that it helps him with writing music, saying, "It helps sometimes with the creative process if you’re smoking a good weed." This candid admission aligns with his artistic persona and his journey from boy band star to solo artist. While he has faced challenges and scrutiny, his approach to cannabis seems to be from a place of seeking inspiration and enhancing creativity.

Article continues below advertisement

Bella Thorne

Source: mega

Bella Thorne, the actress known for her roles on screen and her candid personality off-screen, has been open about her cannabis use. She's not just a consumer but also an entrepreneur in the cannabis industry, having launched her own brand, Forbidden Flowers. She also considered her cannabis brand as her baby. Bella has spoken about how cannabis has helped her manage anxiety, "It completely changed my life," and noting the positive impact it had during her teenage years. Her approach to cannabis is one of empowerment and wellness, as she aims to shift perceptions and promote the benefits of marijuana. Bella's journey from being "super, super against weed" to embracing it reflects a personal evolution and a broader cultural shift.