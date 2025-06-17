Ariana Grande's Beloved Grandma Nonna Dead at 99, Her Family Confirms: 'We Are Devastated'
Ariana's Grande’s beloved grandma Marjorie Grande, whom she called “Nonna," has died at 99 years old, her family confirmed via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, June 17.
“We are devastated to share that the beloved matriarch of our family has passed away,” the statement began. “Marjorie ‘Nonna’ Grande passed peacefully in her home and was surrounded by her family and loved ones for every moment of her last few weeks.
“We thank you for your love, support, and respecting our privacy as we grieve and celebrate her beautiful, extraordinary life," the message concluded.
Nonna, who has been the singer's biggest fan ever since she shot to stardom, previously made an appearance on her Eternal Sunshine album.
On the track "Ordinary Things," Nonna spoke about her late husband, Frank.
“And when he’d come home, and I’d see him / When he first gets off that train / It was like God almighty arrived / It was like seeing daylight,” Nonna says in the lyrics. “I mean, I could’ve packed up and left a million times, you know? / It’s not that we never fought, you can overcome that, you know? / It very easy, and as I told her.”
She also gave listeners advice about romance, saying, “Never go to bed without kissin’ goodnight / That’s the worst thing to do, don’t ever, ever do that / And if you can’t, and if you don’t feel comfortable doing it / You’re in the wrong place, get out.”
In April 2024, Nonna became the oldest person to have ever appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
“Celebrating the one and only, most beautiful Nonna who has now made history for being the senior most person to ever appear on the @billboard Hot100. We love and thank you,” the Wicked starlet captioned a photo of herself with her grandma at the time.
The "Side to Side" singer spent a lot of time with her grandma before her death.
"Flew to boca for a day to watch with Nonna at the movie theater I grew up going to every weekend, Cinemark 20 in Boca," she previously wrote.
"Thrilled to report that when the sugar glider had her drum solo nonna exclaimed loudly 'oh I LOVE that' @jonmchu," she wrote on another photo, tagging the director of the movie.