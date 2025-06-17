Ariana Grande's Beloved Grandma Nonna Dead at 99, Her Family Confirms: 'We Are Devastated'

Ariana's Grande’s beloved grandma Marjorie Grande, whom she called “Nonna," has died at 99 years old, her family confirmed via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, June 17.

“We are devastated to share that the beloved matriarch of our family has passed away,” the statement began. “Marjorie ‘Nonna’ Grande passed peacefully in her home and was surrounded by her family and loved ones for every moment of her last few weeks.

“We thank you for your love, support, and respecting our privacy as we grieve and celebrate her beautiful, extraordinary life," the message concluded.