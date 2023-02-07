Ashton Kutcher Admits He Was Nervous To Look Friendly With Reese Witherspoon During Press Tour As People Would Think They're Having 'An Affair'

The That '70s Show alum continued to share more details about what was going on behind the scenes.

“I can’t hear very well. I’m hard of hearing in one ear and I can only hear in the other,” he explained of being on the red carpet. “I don’t know who’s yelling my name, but I know there’s a lot of people yelling, ‘Reese! Ashton! Over here! Look at this one! Over here!’ At a certain point you’re looking you’re like, ‘God, this is really something. OK, which one? Look at the camera. Got it. OK, are we done? Awesome.’ For, like, 20 minutes.”

He added, “If you’re gonna tell me in that entire 20-minute period, at one point, you’re not going to have an awkward face, then you’re better than I am. And I’m cool with that.”