Reason Behind Bennifer Split Exposed: Ben Affleck Ended Marriage to 'Save His Sobriety' After Jennifer Lopez Released Cocktail Line

Apparently, Ben Affleck chose his sobriety over Jennifer Lopez.
According to a pal of the actor, 51, the singer’s cocktail line, Delola, was one of the reasons the two former lovebirds drifted apart.
Affleck allegedly felt that Lopez’s decision to start a spritz business was "rubbing his face in it” after the Good Will Hunting star worked hard to become sober following stints in rehab.
The source divulged her choice made him "sick."
"Ben had to fight to get his life back after overcoming alcohol. Knowing how he lost everything including the love of his family, knowing that he could possibly relapse, Jen decided to start her own spritzer line for more money, as if she did not have enough,” the friend of Affleck stated. “This was one of the things that broke the camel's back. But Ben saved his sobriety."
Delola was released in 2023 and is comprised of vodka and tequila. At the time of the line’s debut, sources claimed Affleck was devastated by Lopez’s new business venture.
As OK! previously reported, rumors have swirled for months that the “On the Floor” artist and the Massachusetts native are calling off their marriage.
The couple allegedly attempted to reconcile one more time before they finally decided to divorce.
"They finalized the divorce papers with her a month ago, but are waiting for the right time to drop them," an insider spilled of the duo, who have yet to address their marital issues publicly.
"At that time, they will release a joint statement that will say how they have much love for each other and how they fought to make it work, but couldn't," the source added. "Honestly, in the end they could not come to a compromise. What they had before is gone and they have both accepted it."
Additionally, Affleck just purchased a new home on Lopez’s birthday. Those close to the actress claimed Lopez said it felt like a "stab to the heart."
Despite Affleck and Lopez’s martial drama, The Town star’s kids, Violet, Fin and Samuel, and the Maid in Manhattan star's children, Emme and Max, will not allow the pair’s problems to affect their relationships.
"The kids are old enough to know what’s happening," the insider shared. "Obviously, they’re very sad about it. In a perfect world they’d love it if there was a way that Ben and J.Lo could work things out, but they’re all pretty well resigned that’s not happening."
"They have a great relationship; they’re still hanging out and talking all the time," the source noted. "They’re not going to let this divorce ruin what they have."
