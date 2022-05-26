Sun Care Is Skincare: Top Rated Face Sunscreens By Real Users — Shop Now

When it comes to determining the best sunscreen for your face and body, it’s always best to consult with a specialist like a dermatologist. However, if you don’t have access to a dermatologist, don’t let that deter you from finding a sunscreen that works with your lifestyle. Most dermatologists will agree that the best sunscreen is one you will remember to apply daily. That being said, there are a few things to look for when picking out a sunscreen.

SPF Protection Factor (SPF 30, SPF 50, etc.)

UVA/UVB Protection (typically labeled broad spectrum or full spectrum)

Water Resistance

Mineral vs. Chemical ingredients (such as oxybenzone-free)

Non-Comedogenic (for oily or acne prone skin)

Finish features such as matte, tinted or glow

You can spend hundreds on a well respected and reputable sunscreen brand, but it's useless if you do not apply the sunscreen as directed — and yes, that means wearing sunscreen daily, whether you’re inside or outside! Of the many products we buy for anti-aging efforts, wearing sunscreen daily is the best line of defense against harmful UV rays (blue light included!) that cause sun damage, wrinkles and other skin concerns.