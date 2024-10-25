Bill Belichick, 72, Supports Girlfriend Jordan Hudson, 24, by Wearing Her School's Cheerleading T-Shirt

Belichick's adorable show of support comes amid rumors the 72-year-old is considering tying the knot with his much younger partner.

"Bill is at a bit of a crossroads on what he would like to do for his future, as there is still a drive to coach again and break the wins record, but his life now isn't that bad as he has been enjoying doing TV and absolutely enjoying his relationship with his girlfriend Jordon that is blossoming into something that is going to lead to marriage," an insider dished earlier this month.

"He wants to be with her all of the time, but she is pushing him to see the options that he will have for next season because she knows that makes him happy," the insider added. "He will be making the decision not just for himself but with the love of his life, as he wants her to be happy with any decision he is meant to make on any offers he will be given."