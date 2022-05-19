Does Your Husband Have Dandruff? Bill Nye The Science Guy Has The Solution — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

After spending nearly four decades in the spotlight teaching Americans about why "science rules!" — and serving as the unsung hero of physics classes across the nation — it seems Bill Nye The Science Guy can finally add another honorable title to his long, storied resume: Dandruff aficionado.

Earlier this spring, Nye teamed up with beloved hair care brand Head & Shoulders to explain the science behind dandruff, a phenomenon he says comes down to a microbe called Malassezia globosa.

"There's a fungus among us," Nye recently told Today. "It's not a bacterium, and you are not an unhealthy person if you have this fungus, the fungus is everywhere. It's your genetics, it's your inheritance that makes you respond to it."

But just because you may have been born with the dandruff gene, one that Nye noted "affects people of all ancestries on every continent," in an interview with Allure, that doesn't mean you're stuck rocking flakes forever.

In a new video posted to both his Instagram story and the company's North American social media page, the scientist elucidated how, exactly, the active ingredient in products from Head & Shoulders' Clinical Dandruff Defense Collection keeps fungus at bay.