Get Ready for BLOND:ISH to Light Up 'ICONS' Playa Pacha at FIVE LUXE Dubai!
Get Ready Dubai, the party of the year is almost here!
ICONS is back at Playa Pacha Pool and Beach Club on February 7, 2025, and BLOND:ISH is bringing her electrifying energy straight to Jumeirah Beach Residence at FIVE LUXE Hotel.
This is your chance to experience music, sustainability, and luxury all wrapped into one unforgettable night.
All About BLOND:ISH
Think DJ, think innovator, think environmental superhero—that’s BLOND:ISH.
Known for her infectious energy and genre-busting beats, she’s a global sensation with a mission to uplift and inspire.
February 7 is extra special as she teases tracks from her new album, Never Walk Alone, dropping on February 14 via Insomniac Records. Get ready for a sneak peek of club-ready bangers that promise to set the dancefloor on fire.
BLOND:ISH isn’t just about music; she’s about making a difference. As the founder of Bye Bye Plastics, she’s on a mission to rid the music industry of single-use plastics.
Playa Pacha at FIVE LUXE is the perfect partner for this eco-friendly ethos. With its 100% solar-powered parties and LEED Platinum-certified green venue, this isn’t just a party—it’s a movement.
Why Playa Pacha?
Playa Pacha is where Ibiza’s legendary vibes meet Dubai’s glitz and glamour.
Nestled on the pristine shores of FIVE LUXE, this venue is a haven for music lovers. Think Mediterranean-inspired eats, expertly crafted cocktails, and a lineup of world-class DJs. Add stunning views of the Arabian Gulf and Palm Jumeirah, and you’ve got a recipe for party perfection.
And let’s not forget FIVE LUXE itself—an eco-luxury masterpiece. With opulent rooms, a private beach, and cutting-edge sustainability features, it’s no wonder this is the highest-rated 5-star hotel under LEED v4. Who says you can’t party in style while saving the planet?
Don’t Miss Out
ICONS has a knack for delivering the best, and BLOND:ISH is no exception. Following epic performances by global stars like Keinemusik and Marco Carola, this event promises to be another showstopper. But with limited space on the dancefloor, tickets won’t last long.
Secure Your Spot!
Circle February 7, 2025, on your calendar, rally your crew, and get your tickets now. Whether you’re a BLOND:ISH superfan or just looking for a big night out dancing, this is one event you can’t afford to miss.
Tickets are available now at playapachadubai.com. Stay in the loop by following @playapachadubai on Instagram.
See you on the dancefloor!