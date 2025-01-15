or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Sponsored
OK Logo

Get Ready for BLOND:ISH to Light Up 'ICONS' Playa Pacha at FIVE LUXE Dubai!

playa pacha icons pp
Source: Playa Pacha, Dubai

ICONS has a knack for delivering the best, and BLOND:ISH is no exception.

By:

Jan. 15 2025, Published 12:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Get Ready Dubai, the party of the year is almost here!

ICONS is back at Playa Pacha Pool and Beach Club on February 7, 2025, and BLOND:ISH is bringing her electrifying energy straight to Jumeirah Beach Residence at FIVE LUXE Hotel.

This is your chance to experience music, sustainability, and luxury all wrapped into one unforgettable night.

Article continues below advertisement
pacha icons pp
Source: Playa Pacha, Dubai

ICONS is back with BLOND:ISH at Playa Pacha Pool and Beach Club on February 7, 2025,

Article continues below advertisement

All About BLOND:ISH

Think DJ, think innovator, think environmental superhero—that’s BLOND:ISH.

Known for her infectious energy and genre-busting beats, she’s a global sensation with a mission to uplift and inspire.

February 7 is extra special as she teases tracks from her new album, Never Walk Alone, dropping on February 14 via Insomniac Records. Get ready for a sneak peek of club-ready bangers that promise to set the dancefloor on fire.

BLOND:ISH isn’t just about music; she’s about making a difference. As the founder of Bye Bye Plastics, she’s on a mission to rid the music industry of single-use plastics.

Playa Pacha at FIVE LUXE is the perfect partner for this eco-friendly ethos. With its 100% solar-powered parties and LEED Platinum-certified green venue, this isn’t just a party—it’s a movement.

Article continues below advertisement
five luxepacha iconsblondish
Source: Playa Pacha, Dubai

Think DJ, think innovator, think environmental superhero—that’s BLOND:ISH.

MORE ON:
SPONSORED

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Why Playa Pacha?

Playa Pacha is where Ibiza’s legendary vibes meet Dubai’s glitz and glamour.

Nestled on the pristine shores of FIVE LUXE, this venue is a haven for music lovers. Think Mediterranean-inspired eats, expertly crafted cocktails, and a lineup of world-class DJs. Add stunning views of the Arabian Gulf and Palm Jumeirah, and you’ve got a recipe for party perfection.

And let’s not forget FIVE LUXE itself—an eco-luxury masterpiece. With opulent rooms, a private beach, and cutting-edge sustainability features, it’s no wonder this is the highest-rated 5-star hotel under LEED v4. Who says you can’t party in style while saving the planet?

Don’t Miss Out

ICONS has a knack for delivering the best, and BLOND:ISH is no exception. Following epic performances by global stars like Keinemusik and Marco Carola, this event promises to be another showstopper. But with limited space on the dancefloor, tickets won’t last long.

Article continues below advertisement
five luxeplaya pachapacha iconsvibe
Source: Playa Pacha, Dubai

Whether you’re a BLOND:ISH superfan or just looking for a big night out dancing, this is one event you can’t afford to miss.

Secure Your Spot!

Circle February 7, 2025, on your calendar, rally your crew, and get your tickets now. Whether you’re a BLOND:ISH superfan or just looking for a big night out dancing, this is one event you can’t afford to miss.

Tickets are available now at playapachadubai.com. Stay in the loop by following @playapachadubai on Instagram.

See you on the dancefloor!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.