Brad Pitt Says Geena Davis 'Took Care' Of Him After Filming Steamy 'Themla & Louise' Scene
Despite shooting a number of love scenes throughout his more than three decades as a big screen icon, actor Brad Pitt is getting candid about what it’s really like getting frisky for the camera.
Earlier this week, Pitt, 59, opened up about filming sex scenes during the early days of his storied acting career, including his first-ever on-screen romp.
“It would have been in the show Dallas,” the Babylon star recalled when asked about his first love scene. “I had to roll around in the hay in a barn,” he recalled, noting that he didn’t even “think I had a line.”
“I was just rolling and frolicking,” he quipped.
Though may have some blanks about the behind-the-scenes details that went into his steamy moment for the classic TV drama, it seems the star had a much clearer memory of what it was like shooting his arguably most well-known sex scene — his famous romp with actress Geena Davis in the 1991 adventure flick, Thelma & Louise.
“Yeah, that was my entry into the big leagues, I guess,” Pitt recalled of filming the now-iconic moment, before describing his scene partner, Davis, as being “so sweet and kind and delicate.”
“That love scene, I think, went on for two days of shooting,” he recalled. “She took care of me.”
Beyond his now-ubiquitous moment with Davis, Pitt also revealed what it was like actually landing the role of J.D. — including his initial gut feeling that he was “the guy for this.”
“They went through a couple of other actors,” he remembered. “I didn’t get the part at first, and then it came back around and I didn’t get it again, and I went, ‘Huh. All right. Moving on.’”
Though Pitt may have initially moved on, it seems the film’s team didn’t, ultimately changing their minds about giving him the part.
“Then it came back around again,” he explained, adding that he felt “like it was three times.”
