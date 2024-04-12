Cinema Casino Adventures: The Favorite Games in the Movies
For better or worse, celebrities, movie stars, and famous athletes have been intricately involved in the modern-day casino landscape. But perhaps no bigger impact on the casino phenomenon has been through Hollywood. From classic films from the '60s like the Original Oceans Eleven to television shows like Vegas starring the late Robert Ulrich, in one form or another, the greater public has been and continues to be exposed to casinos. From high-stakes table games to cranking slots, discover some of the most notable films and television shows that display your favorite casino games in all their glory.
We begin with the 2006 version of Casino Royale. After some controversy, Daniel Craig makes his first appearance as James Bond. But unlike other Bonds who were already polished and experienced, to say that Daniel Craig's Bond was a diamond in the rough is a serious understatement. But despite some serious hardcore action, we get treated to true casino luxury. While in Montenegro, fans of Texas Hold 'em get spectacular scenes of this casino staple game, including the heart-pounding scene when Bond recovers from a poison-induced heart attack to call Le Chiffre's bluff and win the poker tournament.
But if you have a soft spot for classic films, the 1967 version of Casino Royale also showcases the glitz and glamour of casinos. As an unofficial Bond film and heavy on comedy, the 1967 Casino Royale version packs plenty of star power with Peter Sellers, Ursula Andress, who was in the first Bond film, Dr. No, and David Niven as James Bond. If you love baccarat, then Casino Royale delivers plenty of tongue-in-cheek scenes and plenty of Vodka Martinis.
You can't talk about casinos and the 1960s without mentioning the original Oceans Eleven. Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack, with Dean Martin and Sammie Davis Jr., plot and scheme to do the impossible – rob Las Vegas. One casino is not enough; they must rob five of the biggest. As the Rat Pack plots and schemes, you see up-and-close views of the roulette wheel and the players' etiquette when placing their chips.
For the climax, witness the lights go out at the casinos and the entire strip, giving the Rat Pack time to make off with the money bags from the casino cash cages. In the updated 2000s movie series, you get much more card game action, with Bernie Dealer serving as the dealer at the blackjack table. You also see Brad Pitt rigging several slot machines and giving the money away to cause a distraction.
If you came of age in the 1970s, like most kids, and perhaps their parents too, Vegas was the coolest show on television. Robert Ulrich starred as the dashing and handsome private investigator solving all sorts of cases that usually resulted in car chases throughout the Vegas Strip. But what made Vegas so cool were the spectacular shots of the casino games, like the hustle and bustle around the craps table, and the sheer excitement of casual players winning big.
Call it the passing of the torch or just a good sense of cinematic fate. 1987's Color of Money starred the late silver screen icon Paul Newman and the upcoming Tom Cruise. Reprising his role as Fast Eddie from The Hustler, starring Jackie Gleason, pool lovers learn the ins and outs of hustling and running a con at the pool table. Fast Eddie wants to make one last hustle before retiring for good, and he is at odds with the arrogant but talented Vincent. In between arguments, you get terrific scenes of Atlantic City's table games and some spectacular trick pool shots.
With the 1990s came one of Martin Scorsese's masterpieces, Casino. With an ensemble cast led by Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Sharon Stone, movie watchers got a front-row seat of the underpinnings and the seedy side of Las Vegas. From brutal beatdowns of card game cheaters to ghastly murders, Casino also takes you into the delicate casino operations like security watching players at the table games and trying to cheat at the slot games.