Cinema Casino Adventures: The Favorite Games in the Movies

For better or worse, celebrities, movie stars, and famous athletes have been intricately involved in the modern-day casino landscape. But perhaps no bigger impact on the casino phenomenon has been through Hollywood. From classic films from the '60s like the Original Oceans Eleven to television shows like Vegas starring the late Robert Ulrich, in one form or another, the greater public has been and continues to be exposed to casinos. From high-stakes table games to cranking slots, discover some of the most notable films and television shows that display your favorite casino games in all their glory.

We begin with the 2006 version of Casino Royale. After some controversy, Daniel Craig makes his first appearance as James Bond. But unlike other Bonds who were already polished and experienced, to say that Daniel Craig's Bond was a diamond in the rough is a serious understatement. But despite some serious hardcore action, we get treated to true casino luxury. While in Montenegro, fans of Texas Hold 'em get spectacular scenes of this casino staple game, including the heart-pounding scene when Bond recovers from a poison-induced heart attack to call Le Chiffre's bluff and win the poker tournament.