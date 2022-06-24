Daily Checkout: The 'Clean' Acne Gel Our Multimedia Producer Says Keeps Her Skin Glowing

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to The Daily Checkout, a new, daily series where our editors share their favorite beauty and fashion products. From tried-and-true makeup staples to newly-tested items we already adore, we'll be breaking down what we love and why — for the sake of beauty itself.

When it comes to keeping stubborn acne at bay, OK!’s Multimedia Producer Molly Goddard likes to keep it simple. Alongside drinking water and taking vitamins, the podcast host says reaching for “clean,” fragrance-free skincare products, keeping her skin hydrated in “the right ways” and regularly visiting her esthetician as key tenets in maintaining a blemish-free complexion.

One of her simplistic skincare must-haves? Clinique’s Acne Solutions Clinical Clearing Gel, a game-changing product she says she discovered last year while watching YouTube creator Hyram.

“There was a minute where nothing was working,” she recalls. “I started watching his videos. That was actually the one spot treatment that worked for me.”

Alongside the product’s convenience — “you don’t have to put it on every single night for it to work, it’s maybe a three-to-four times per week type of deal” — Molly cites the product’s “super clean” formula as one of the factors behind this product’s success.

“There’s not a ton of ingredients which I like,” she says. And it seems the product’s cleanliness spans beyond its simplistic components, helping her complexion feel refreshed after every use.

“It’s very clean,” she says, citing the product's “clinical” and “medicinal” smell and oil-free texture. “You know it’s gonna work.”

​​Keep scrolling to shop this OK! skincare must-have for yourself — you can thank us later!