Corner Windows - When Are They Worth Considering?
Installing a corner window is a creative way to elevate the design of your kitchen, home office, or to bring more natural light into your living room. Due to their complex structure and more demanding installation process, several factors should be considered before ordering corner windows for your home. Let’s explore the pros and cons of this solution and answer the key question-when is it worth using corner windows?
Corner Windows - One of the Most Striking Design Features
The trend of expansive glazing continues to thrive. A panoramic view framed by large glass surfaces is undeniably appealing. Using corner windows is an excellent way to break away from traditional design patterns. When executed with the right materials, these installations create a visually compelling composition that enhances both interior aesthetics and complements the exterior architectural form.
Corner windows serve as decorative focal points and are one of the best ways to bring daylight into rooms often overlooked by designers-namely kitchens and home offices. A corner window in the kitchen can be just as stunning as in a living room.
Because of their unique construction, corner windows can be designed in several configurations. However, it’s important to note that they typically come at a higher price point due to their more complex production and installation process. They must be planned from the architectural design phase, as they may require additional support, such as ceiling reinforcements or a lintel. Accessories like blinds or shades must be selected to fit the specific installation. Standard window coverings may not be compatible, so it’s best to address this at the time of ordering.
Corner windows are distinctly different from traditional ones and must be factored in before interior planning begins.
Types of Corner Windows
There are two main corner profiles: windows with a mullion (structural post) and those without (where the glass panes meet seamlessly at the corner). Corner windows can also be classified as fixed or operable. Large sliding patio doors are considered separately, as their functionality differs from standard-size windows.
The choice of material-uPVC, wood, or aluminum-has less impact on functionality but greatly influences maintenance and longevity. For example, wood requires more care, while aluminum allows for the largest glazing surface due to its strength. Aluminum corner windows are particularly popular among those who value natural light and expansive views, making them ideal not only for modern homes.
Aluminum also enables glass-to-glass bonding at the corner, unlike uPVC or wood, which often require a structural mullion, sometimes poured in concrete. What does this mean? For the cleanest and most dramatic corner glass effect, aluminum is the superior material. However, solutions with a visible post are more budget-friendly-especially for larger glazed areas.
Performance-wise, fixed windows generally offer better insulation due to fewer joints and potential air leakage points. Thus, their U-Factor (thermal transmittance) is typically lower than that of operable windows. Fixed corner windows also tend to offer better weather resistance.
For kitchens and offices, we recommend pairing one operable window with a fixed glass pane for a balanced solution that combines performance and functionality. Bright interiors, expansive views, and high usability? Modern corner windows deliver all of that.
The Open Concept Effect- Aluminum Corner Sliding Doors
Thanks to the structural strength that aluminum brings to modern fenestration, it is now possible to produce exceptionally large corner-glazed units. It’s important to understand that 1 square foot of 1/25 inch thick glass weighs approximately 0.52 lb, meaning one glass panel can weigh up to 880 lbs or more. That’s why corner windows and sliding doors must be installed in reinforced frames.
Oknoplast offers both fixed installations with bonded corner glass and large aluminum sliding patio doors that open up into panoramic walls. This is an excellent choice for homes with spacious gardens or scenic surroundings.
If you’re intrigued by modern corner window solutions that fill your home with natural light, consult the experts at Oknoplast to explore how these designs could work for your house. Carefully planned corner window installations are becoming increasingly popular. While still a premium option, more and more homeowners use them to make their homes stand out.
Custom-made windows tailored to your individual needs-that's what Oknoplast specializes in.