The Daily Checkout: Our E-Commerce Editor’s Secret To Rocking Natural Curls All Summer Long — Get The Look

Welcome to The Daily Checkout, a new, daily series where our editors share their favorite beauty and fashion products. From tried-and-true makeup staples to newly-tested items we already adore, we'll be breaking down what we love and why — for the sake of beauty itself.

When it comes to flawless summer hair, OK!’s E-Commerce editor Katherine Tinsley has one piece of advice — don’t be afraid to rock your natural curls.

“Go natural this summer!” she says. “Embrace it, it’s better for the health of your hair, it’s better for your comfort and your identity,” the writer continues, adding that it’s “super important” for people to “rock their natural texture”, particularly at work.

“It’s super important for me to do that and be the representation that I didn’t necessarily see,” she says of sporting her curls to the office.

Part of what helps Katherine keep her tresses moisturized and bouncy — at work and the beach — even in New York City's June humidity? R+Co’s Ringtone Ultra Defining Gel Crème. Although she first received this product, which claims to "Elongate, smooth and define curls," per its Blue Mercury listing, in a PR package earlier this year, she said she had doubts about how well it would actually work on her hair type.

“I didn’t know if R + Co necessarily has models or people that look like me, or people with texture like my hair texture,” she shares. “Usually when they say ‘curly,’ it is someone with wavy hair or straight hair with a crimp, so I was definitely a little skeptical to try it out.”

Yet even with these reservations about whether or not the product would work for her curls, Katherine decided to give it a go. “I was like ‘why not?’” she recalls. “If I don’t like it I can just wash my hair again,” she said. And it seems no second wash was necessary: According to the editor, between its texture and soft hold, there were “really no negatives” when it comes to this product.

“On top of the UV protection, it’s really lightweight, a good hold,” she says. “Your curls last for like a week.”

