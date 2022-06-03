The Daily Checkout: Our E-Commerce Editor's Favorite Sunless Tanner — Shop Now

When it comes to maintaining a summery glow all year round, OK!'s E-Commerce Editor Rebecca Friedman has a simple philosophy: Fake it 'til you make it.

"I like self-tanners because it is a healthier alternative!" she shares, noting that she's "always been against" tanning beds and that laying out in the sun can leave her with "irritated, painful, harmed skin." "As much as vitamin D is well-needed, increased sun exposure can be extremely harmful to your skin."

But even with the well-documented benefits of opting for sunless tanning, finding a reliable product that evades all the potential pitfalls of getting a DIY glow — streaks, unflattering orange casts or practically invisible results — is no easy task.

That was until Rebecca stumbled across Bondi Sands' Self Tanning Foam while scrolling through her TikTok For You Page.

"A lot of the influencers I follow endorsed it and I finally pulled the trigger," she says, adding that the products' inclusion on Amazon Prime helped sweeten the deal. "I had an event that I wanted to feel confident attending and the bronzed glow did the trick!"

Thanks to these stellar results, a testament to the product's long-lasting, pleasant-smelling formula, Rebecca was sold, incorporating the foam into her tanning routine.

Although the writer still "loyally" loves ULTA's Self Tanning Express Tan Tinted Mousse, the tried-and-true express product she used prior to this discovery, she says the Bodi Sands foam has been particularly great for the summer as it offers a deeper, bronzed look, especially when she's not spending time in the sun.

"Ulta's gives a more natural tan while this one is a bit more intense," Rebecca explains. "It can be frustrating and almost create a seasonal depression when it has been a while since you have soaked up the sun. This tanner makes me feel caught up with my friends' tanning levels lol and works overnight!"

