The Daily Checkout: The Splurge-Worthy Lip Balm Our E-Commerce Editor Loves — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to The Daily Checkout, a new, daily series where our editors share their favorite beauty and fashion products. From tried-and-true makeup staples to newly-tested items we already adore, we'll be breaking down what we love and why — for the sake of beauty itself.

As the E-Commerce editor for OK!'s sister website, Squeaky Deals, Haley Gunn knows a thing or two about a good bargain. But even with her expertise on savings, Haley says she's not afraid to occasionally splurge on some of her tried-and-true beauty products.

"Of course I love a deal, especially when it's on something you love," she explains. "But sometimes the hunt for a deal/cheaper product winds up costing you more in the long run and unsatisfied."

While Haley says she's always on the lookout for similar, less expensive items that perform just as well as her pricey favorites, she shares that it's sometimes okay to drop a little extra cash on a beauty staple you'll reach for on the daily.

"If I love something and I know I I use it, I don't mind splurging," she says.

And it seems Tarte's Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm falls firmly into this category for Haley. Clocking in at an eye-popping $21 per tube, this balm is no bargain. But even so, the savings expert justifies the price for one simple reason — its infallible quality.

"It's basically like a balm/gloss 2-in-1 and the formula is amazing," she says, noting that she was recently able to stock up for less during a sale earlier this year. "Super nourishing and hydrating and you just feel like you have these juicy lips."

But it's not just the formula that leaves her reaching for these balms time and time again. To Haley, the easy-to-use, click-able packaging also serves as a major draw to this product.

"The bottom of the tube is almost like a button and your press it to push up more product, so it's kinda nice to have it secure like that," she adds. "No flimsy cap that's gonna come off and get bright summertime color all over the inside of your bag or whatever."

So while Haley says this product costs a "little more" than she'd "really want to pay," these factors — as well as the added bonus of occasionally finding the product on sale — make this balm a worthwhile addition to her beauty collection.

"While it's 'expensive' it's on the more affordable side of name brand makeup," she notes. So take it from Haley — it's okay to treat yourself to your makeup must-haves every now and then.

​​Keep scrolling to shop this OK! beauty obsession for yourself — you can thank us later!