Dave Grohl's Mistress, 20, Shares First Photos and Name of Their Daughter While Gushing Over the 55-Year-Old Rocker's 'Support'
One day after Dave Grohl announced he cheated on his wife and fathered a a daughter with another woman, his baby mama — who's named Valerie — spoke out to reveal the infant's name and shared the first photos of their bundle of joy.
"My sweet Roxie Junie Grohl, being your mama has already been the most incredible experience of my life. Every day, I fall more in love with you and this new role," she wrote in a Wednesday, September 11, Instagram upload. "Your daddy was by my side through the entire pregnancy, making sure we were both taken care of, and I’m so grateful for his love and support."
"I’m new to this whole baby mama thing, but I promise to always do my best for you," she continued. "As much as I want to share my joy with the world, I also need to protect our privacy right now. I’m happy that everyone knows about you, though, because you are such a special part of my life."
"P.s Roxie, every time I look at you, I see so much of your dad in your face — it’s like a little reflection of him in the tiniest, most beautiful way," she said, referring to the Foo Fighters band member, 55. "From the shape of your eyes to the way your little nose crinkles when you smile, you are truly a Grohl through and through."
"It’s amazing how much of him is already shining in you. Your dad is so proud that you carry on his family’s spirit, and I can already tell you have that same strength and kindness in you," the new mom shared. "You’re a perfect blend of us both, but seeing those little reminders of him in you makes my heart melt every time. You are our little legacy, and we couldn’t be prouder.Thank you so much for the love and support guys! Rock on!"
The mom concluded her upload by noting that she either has an upcoming birthday or just celebrated one, calling the baby "#my20thbirthdaygift."
That same day, Valerie shared a photo of Roxie laying on her chest, a picture of the tot's stroller and a solo selfie.