Days Of Our Lives Cancelled: Long Running Soap Moving From Free-To-Air To Subscription

The news hit headlines several weeks after the entire cast of the hit drama series was released from their contracts as rumors swirled that the show would finally be coming to an end.

However, Days star Chandler Massey (who plays the character Will Horton) took to social media that same month to put an end to the rumors.

"We’re not being cancelled," he tweeted at the time. "We are pausing production because we are so far ahead of schedule (and it saves us $). Days will still air during the entire hiatus, so you won’t miss anything!"

TVLine was first to confirm Days of Our Lives would be moving to Peacock.