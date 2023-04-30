OK Magazine
Fairytale Love! Demi Lovato & Boyfriend Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes Most Adorable Moments: Photos

demi pp
Source: @demilovato/instagram
By:

Apr. 30 2023, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Demi Lovato and boyfriend Jordan "Jutes" Lutes aren't afraid to pack on the PDA.

The lovebirds became close friends while partnering on Lovato's latest album, Holy Fvck, which hit shelves last August. The day after its release, they announced their relationship to the world and haven't stopped gushing over their fairytale romance ever since.

"Life has become so enriched by you. Life has become a dream come true. I’m so beyond grateful to have found my person in you.," Lovato wrote in a tender Valentine's Day Instagram update dedicated to her man. "Falling asleep and waking up next to my best friend has made me so filled w joy I can’t even begin to explain.. my best friend, soul mate, twin flame, honeybun."

"The fun and laughs never stop w you.. I can be my weirdest goofy self and you never judge me 🤓," she continued to praise her beau. "Thank you for making me the happiest lil thing on earth.. happy first Valentines day together.. I love you @jutesmusic 🥰🥰."

Scroll through the gallery below to see some of Demi Lovato and Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes' cutest moments.

demi
Source: @demilovato/instagram

The "Cool for the Summer" singer was absolutely beaming as Lutes stole a cheek kiss in this sweet selfie.

demi
Source: @demilovato/instagram

The 30-year-old smiled as she locked lips with her songwriter boyfriend.

demi
Source: @demilovato/instagram

Lutes playfully stuck out his tongue at Lovato, who pursed her lips for the camera while wearing a stunning, all red 'fit.

demi
Source: @demilovato/instagram

These two just can't get enough cuddle time! The rapper kissed the "Skyscraper" artist's forehead as they cozied up for this cute snapshot.

demi
Source: @demilovato/instagram

Lovato and Lutes sneaked a smooch in the snow in this loved-up pic.

demi
Source: @demilovato/instagram

The lovestruck pair spent Christmas at the Happiest Place on Earth. The duo shared a kiss in front of Disney's iconic castle as it lit up the theme park with its glowing lights.

