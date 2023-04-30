Fairytale Love! Demi Lovato & Boyfriend Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes Most Adorable Moments: Photos

"Life has become so enriched by you. Life has become a dream come true. I’m so beyond grateful to have found my person in you.," Lovato wrote in a tender Valentine's Day Instagram update dedicated to her man. "Falling asleep and waking up next to my best friend has made me so filled w joy I can’t even begin to explain.. my best friend, soul mate, twin flame, honeybun."

"The fun and laughs never stop w you.. I can be my weirdest goofy self and you never judge me 🤓," she continued to praise her beau. "Thank you for making me the happiest lil thing on earth.. happy first Valentines day together.. I love you @jutesmusic 🥰🥰."

Scroll through the gallery below to see some of Demi Lovato and Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes' cutest moments.