Dixie Chicks Founding Member Laura Lynch Dead at 64 After Head-on Car Crash in Texas
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on car crash in Texas, TMZ reported on Saturday, December 23.
According to the outlet, the musician's cousin Mick Lynch confirmed she died on Friday, December 22, outside of El Paso just after sunset. She was on the highway when the collision occurred, but the driver of the other car had non-life-threatening injuries. For her part, Lynch was declared dead at the scene.
The Texas Department of Public Safety later confirmed Lynch's death to the outlet.
Lynch co-founded the music group, now known as The Chicks, alongside Robin Lynn Macy, Martie Erwin and Emily Erwin in 1989.
In 1992, Lynch spoke to Entertainment Tonight about performing in front of the crowd. "In the band, we have a lot of synergism. The whole team is part of it," she said. "There were a lot of female groups and cowgirl groups — four and five and trios of harmonizing cowgirls, and there was a whole soul era that came sweeping through the Motown record label and they had three and four and five of these female harmony groups."
Lynch also spoke about how The Dixie Chicks name came to life. "On a whim, we were on a street corner, and we said, 'Who are you?' We said, 'Well, I am Laura and that is Robin, Martie and Emily,' and they said, 'No, collectively. You all have to have a name. You're so good, you have to have a name.' I said, 'Well, OK, we'll find one.' We found one. We were driving around and listening to Little Feet. We thought, 'What about the Dixie Chickens?' We said, 'I don't know about being chickens.' We shortened it to Dixie Chicks," she shared of the origin.
Lynch recorded three albums with the band before leaving in 1993. She was later replaced by Natalie Maines in 1995.
The musical artist lived a private life after no longer being in the spotlight, but she didn't regret her decision. “It was worth it. I’d get anemic all over again to do it,” she reportedly said about being in the group.