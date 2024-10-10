or
Donald Trump Calls Alex Cooper 'Dumber' Than Kamala Harris: 'Sorry Women, She's a Dummy'

Photo of Alex Cooper; picture of Donald Trump; image of Kamala Harris.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump lashed out at Alex Cooper during his rally in Scranton, Pa., on Wednesday, October 9.

By:

Oct. 10 2024, Published 10:58 a.m. ET

Donald Trump isn't a part of the Daddy Gang.

The former president lashed out at Alex Cooper during his rally in Scranton, Pa., on Wednesday night, October 9, following the "Call Her Daddy" podcast host's viral interview with Vice President Kamala Harris.

donald trump alex cooper dumber than kamala harris sorry women rally
Source: MEGA

The former president called Alex Cooper 'dumber' than Vice President Kamala Harris.

"I think the other one asking the question[s] is dumber than Kamala. She's a dummy," Trump declared while notably still mispronouncing his political rival's name. "I've watched her over the years. That is one dumb — that is one dumb woman."

"Sorry, I'm sorry women, she's a dummy," the controversial Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election continued.

donald trump alex cooper dumber than kamala harris sorry women rally
Source: @alexandracooper/Instagram

Alex Cooper received mixed reactions after interviewing Kamala Harris on her 'Call Her Daddy' podcast.

Trump was ridiculed for his remarks, with one angry social media user pointing out: "Everyone is a 'dummy' or 'low IQ'. He can't even use high school level words when he is calling someone else stupid."

Another added, "the dude doesn't read with comprehension but is calling a woman who passed the bar exam a dummy. Nice outreach to women."

donald trump alex cooper dumber than kamala harris sorry women rally
Source: @callherdaddy/instagram

Alex Cooper invited Kamala Harris on her podcast for a discussion about women's rights.

The ex-POTUS' comments come after Cooper responded to backlash she received over having Harris as a guest on her podcast, as she revealed she had "reached out to former President Donald Trump to be on the show" as well — but his team never responded.

The podcast host noted the offer still stands, stating if Trump "wants to have a meaningful and in-depth conversation about women’s rights in this country, then he is welcome on 'Call Her Daddy' anytime."

Cooper was ridiculed after airing her interview with Harris, as many longtime fans of her podcast were upset by the blonde beauty seemingly making her show political by sitting down with the Democratic presidential candidate.

Cooper pushed back at criticism, however, arguing the interview wasn't as much political as it was her advocating for women's rights, which is something she's passionately stood up for in the past.

donald trump alex cooper dumber than kamala harris sorry women rally
Source: @callherdaddy/instagram

Kamala Harris applauded Alex Cooper for inviting her to sit down for a 'real' conversation.

While introducing the interview, she explained: "As you guys know, I do not usually discuss politics or have politicians on the show because I want ‘Call Her Daddy’ to be a place that everyone feels comfortable tuning in."

Cooper continued: "I talk about topics like mental health, relationships, s--, sexuality, trauma. Overall, my focus is women and the day-to-day issues that we face. At the end of the day, I couldn’t see a world in which one of the main conversations of this election is women and I’m not a part of it."

"I am so aware I have a very mixed audience when it comes to politics, so please hear me when I say my goal today is not to change your political affiliation," she assured listeners. "What I'm hoping is that you're able to listen to a conversation that isn't too different than the ones that we're having here every week."

During the interview, Harris applauded Cooper's ability to fight for what she believes in regardless of the criticism she might receive.

"I think you and your listeners have really got this thing right, which is one of the best ways to communicate with people is to be real and to talk about the things that people really care about," the vice president stated.

