Trump Indicted: The Donald Claims 'Corrupt Biden Administration' Told Him He'd Be Facing Charges Over Alleged Mishandling of Classified Documents
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to announce he'd been indicted in connection with his alleged mishandling of classified documents after federal investigators raided his Mar-a-Lago resort last August.
"The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is 'secured' by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time," Trump wrote in a lengthy rant shared on Thursday, June 8.
He further alleged he'd been "summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 PM" in a follow-up post.
"I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election," he continued, before declaring: "I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!"
"This is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America," he penned in a third social media update. "We are a Country in serious and rapid Decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!
As OK! previously reported, the businessman's Mar-a-Lago home was raided last year, where they found classified materials.
Trump has continued to maintain his innocence despite being caught on tape allegedly confirming he took the documents after leaving the White House.
“No, I don’t know anything about it,” the politician said in an interview with Sean Hannity a few days later. “All I know is this: everything I did was right. We have the Presidential Records Act, which I abided by 100 percent.”
“I have the right to declassify as president," he continued.