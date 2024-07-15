Donald Trump Gunman Seen Being Bulled at School in Newly Surfaced Video
Thomas Matthew Crooks, who shot Donald Trump at his July 13 rally, was apparently a black sheep and loner, a new video obtained from TMZ shows.
In the clip, one person can be seen pulling on Crooks' leg while he's sitting at his desk. Although it looked harmless, someone off-camera kept saying "stop."
As OK! previously reported, more details about Crooks seems to be coming to light.
According to Jameson Myers, who knew Crooks from elementary and high school, told ABC News that Crooks was asked to not return to the rifle team after preseason due to his poor skills.
“He didn’t just not make the team, he was asked not to come back because how bad of a shot he was, it was considered like, dangerous,” Myers said.
Another former classmate of his, Summer Barkley, told the BBC he was "always getting good grades on tests" and was "very passionate about history".
"Anything on government and history he seemed to know about," she said. "But it was nothing out of the ordinary... he was always nice."
Trump was shot in the ear and rushed to the hospital on Saturday, but he was cleared.
Investigators discovered the AR-style rifle used in the attack had been purchased by Crooks' father about six months ago. The FBI is investigating how Crooks got the weapon and whether he got permission from his father.
The motive for the attack remains unclear.
Crooks was killed, in addition to Corey Comperatore, 50, a former fire chief.
David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74, were critically injured but later stabilized in hospital.
- Donald Trump Finally Picks J.D. Vance as His VP After Assassination Attempt
- Trump Rally Gunman Was Rejected From His Rifle Team Because He Was a 'Bad' Shooter and 'Considered Dangerous'
- Donald Trump's Attitude Has Shifted Since Assassination Attempt, Tucker Carlson Says: 'Getting Shot in the Face Changes a Man'
After the incident, Trump spoke out in a new interview, saying he was grateful to be alive.
“The doctor at the hospital said he never saw anything like this, he called it a miracle,” the ex-president told The New York Post on Sunday, July 14.
“I’m not supposed to be here, I’m supposed to be dead,” Trump added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Trump went on to thank the Secret Service to helping him so quickly.
“The agents hit me so hard that my shoes fell off, and my shoes are tight,” he shared.
“They took him out with one shot right between the eyes,” Trump said. “They did a fantastic job. It’s surreal for all of us.”