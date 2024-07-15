OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Gunman Seen Being Bulled at School in Newly Surfaced Video

trump shooter supplied jpg
Source: supplied
By:

Jul. 15 2024, Published 6:10 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Thomas Matthew Crooks, who shot Donald Trump at his July 13 rally, was apparently a black sheep and loner, a new video obtained from TMZ shows.

In the clip, one person can be seen pulling on Crooks' leg while he's sitting at his desk. Although it looked harmless, someone off-camera kept saying "stop."

Article continues below advertisement
trump shooter supplied
Source: supplied

Thomas Matthew Crooks was apparently a loner.

As OK! previously reported, more details about Crooks seems to be coming to light.

According to Jameson Myers, who knew Crooks from elementary and high school, told ABC News that Crooks was asked to not return to the rifle team after preseason due to his poor skills.

“He didn’t just not make the team, he was asked not to come back because how bad of a shot he was, it was considered like, dangerous,” Myers said.

Article continues below advertisement

Another former classmate of his, Summer Barkley, told the BBC he was "always getting good grades on tests" and was "very passionate about history".

"Anything on government and history he seemed to know about," she said. "But it was nothing out of the ordinary... he was always nice."

Article continues below advertisement
trump shooter supplied jpg
Source: supplied

The gunman died after shooting Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump was shot in the ear and rushed to the hospital on Saturday, but he was cleared.

Investigators discovered the AR-style rifle used in the attack had been purchased by Crooks' father about six months ago. The FBI is investigating how Crooks got the weapon and whether he got permission from his father.

The motive for the attack remains unclear.

Crooks was killed, in addition to Corey Comperatore, 50, a former fire chief.

David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74, were critically injured but later stabilized in hospital.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement
donad trump shot mega
Source: mega

Donald Trump said he was 'supposed to be dead.'

Article continues below advertisement

After the incident, Trump spoke out in a new interview, saying he was grateful to be alive.

“The doctor at the hospital said he never saw anything like this, he called it a miracle,” the ex-president told The New York Post on Sunday, July 14.

“I’m not supposed to be here, I’m supposed to be dead,” Trump added.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Trump went on to thank the Secret Service to helping him so quickly.

“The agents hit me so hard that my shoes fell off, and my shoes are tight,” he shared.

“They took him out with one shot right between the eyes,” Trump said. “They did a fantastic job. It’s surreal for all of us.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.