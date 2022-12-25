Donald Trump Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle's Most Memorable Social Media Moments: Photos
Over the past several years, former First Son Donald Trump Jr. and ex Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle have gone from respective GOP power players to a power couple, taking the news cycle — and the Republican party — by storm.
Though the pair first met while running in the same social circles in the late aughts, Trump and Guilfoyle didn't kick off their romance for nearly a decade later, starting to date in 2018. After two years — and one Presidential campaign, the couple working together on former President Donald Trump's reelection bid — Trump and Guilfoyle took their romance to the next level, getting engaged on New Year's Eve 2020.
From holidays to the campaign trail, here are some of Trump and Guilfoyle’s most memorable moments.
Kid Rock-in Around The Christmas Tree
Trump and Guilfoyle looked fun and festive at a Holiday party this month, getting cozy while, posing with musician Kid Rock and some other pals.
“Getting the Christmas party season started off early this weekend," the Trump Organization mogul wrote alongside the snap.
Stumping Sweetness
Back in November, Trump and Guilfoyle hit the campaign trail ahead of the midterm elections, looking adorable while stumping for GOP candidates in the midwest.
“Great time in Ohio trying to save our country with POTUS 45 and @donaldjtrumpjr 🇺🇸,” the TV personality captioned the snap, depicting her and her fiancé posing in front of an American Flag.
Sunday Funday
In September 2021, Trump and Guilfoyle capped off their weekend with a sweet selfie, the Fox News maven taking to Instagram with a message about her longtime love.
"Sunday Funday with my honey @donaldjtrumpjr 💕♥️🦋🇺🇸,” she wrote. “Have a wonderful week everyone.”
Thanksgiving Smiles
Last month, Trump and Guilfoyle took a break from their thanksgiving festivities to share a cute selfie of their family’s holiday.
“Gobble gobble,” he jokingly captioned the snap.